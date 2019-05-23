Spoilers For ‘The Young And The Restless’: Neil’s Will Stuns His Family And Friends

New The Young and the Restless spoilers reveal that at long last, Devon finally agrees to a reading of Neil’s will, and its contents stun everybody in attendance.

For weeks now, Devon (Bryton James) has dragged his feet over Neil’s (Kristoff St. John) will. More than once now, Michael (Christian LeBlanc) has discussed finally reading the document, but Devon kept putting him off. However, the time has finally come, and Neil cannot give any more excuses even though he’s devastated after losing both Hilary (Mishael Morgan) and Neil in less than one year.

The list of people included in Neil’s last testament is long. In addition to Devon and Lily (Christel Khalil), Cane (Daniel Goddard), Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott), Sharon (Sharon Case), Jack (Peter Bergman), Ashley (Eileen Davidson), Victor (Eric Braeden), Nate (Seam Dominic), and Ana (Loren Lott) are there.

Lily did not appreciate seeing Cane at her brother’s penthouse, but Michael told her that Neil included his son-in-law in his will, too, so she had to deal with seeing him despite her wish to move forward alone. Y&R head writer, Josh Griffith spoke about the vital moment to Soap Opera Digest.

“While Lily will always cherish her time with Cane, Neil’s passing has given her some perspective on the importance of taking risks and living for today. Lily feels she has no choice but to move on,” said Griffith.

He explained, “Many of Neil’s friends were surprised to be included in Neil’s will since many of them are in positions to provide for themselves. However, they will soon learn that you cannot put a price on Neil’s bequests.”

Although Devon feels hesitant to move forward even more in his grief, he goes ahead and finally arrives downstairs with everybody else. Michael reads the words that Neil wanted to tell everyone in the event of his death. The things that Neil left behind for each important person in his life is heartfelt and meaningful for everyone included in the document.

“Neil’s bequests are deeply heartfelt and will leave a lasting impression on his loved ones.”

While it will hurt to finally close to book on this tragic situation, after learning what Neil wanted, both Devon and Lily will be able to move forward without anything encumbering them. For Lily, that looks like a new life outside of Genoa City. However, for Devon, it seems like he and Elena (Brytni Sarpy) have plans for a future together as long as things go well.