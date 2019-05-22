Wendy Williams’ Son Arrested For Reportedly Assaulting Her Estranged Husband

Wendy Willaims’ son, Kevin Hunter Jr., was arrested this week after he allegedly assaulted his father, Wendy’s estranged husband, Kevin Sr.

According to TMZ, Kevin Jr. and Kevin Sr. got into a fight in the early hours of Wednesday morning. The pair were said to be fighting in the parking lot of a store near their home in New Jersey.

Sources tell the outlet that Kevin Sr. has been lecturing his son about carving out his own path to success and not taking handouts from his famous talk show host mother.

Things allegedly got heated between the father and son, and Kevin Sr. was said to have put his teenage son in a headlock. Kevin Jr., 18, allegedly punched his father in the nose to break the hold and is now being charged with assault.

Kevin Sr. opened up to the media outlet about the incident, claiming that he very much loves his son and that he had not planned on filing charges against him.

“I love my son very much and I will not be pursuing this matter legally. Things are not always how they appear,” Hunter Sr. said.

As many fans know, Wendy filed for divorce from Kevin back in April after months of rumors that he had been cheating on her and that he had allegedly fathered a love child with his mistress.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Kevin Hunter was said to be furious with Wendy Williams after she began to talk about their divorce on her talk show.

“Kevin’s furious, he claims that Wendy promised him that their divorce would not become a hot topic on her show. No one has sympathy for him though, what did he expect, she’s a public person and a very outspoken person. And this is probably just the beginning, she’s finally woken up to the truth and she’s mad as hell,” an insider told Hollywood Life of the situation.

Kevin is said to be very worried about what his soon-to-be ex-wife will say about him next on her talk show. He allegedly wants to try and block Wendy from speaking about him at all. Yet, since she’s not using his name, there may not be much he can do about the situation, the source reveals.

Wendy and Kevin were married for 22 years before calling it quits.

