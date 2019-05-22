Kim Kardashian Assailed By Arsenal Soccer Fans

Another day, another bizarre controversy involving Kim Kardashian.

A couple of days after Kardashian tweeted a cryptic complaint at the fast-food chain Jack in the Box – and the situation was soon resolved without its nature ever being revealed – the celebrity has now earned ire from an unlikely corner: fans of the London-based soccer team Arsenal.

Per Page Six, some supporters of Arsenal have gotten mad online at Kim because she has neglected to intervene in the case of Henrikh Mkhitaryan, an Armenian player for Arsenal who is scheduled to miss next week’s final match in the Europa League. The match is being held in Baku, Azerbaijan, and Mkhitaryan is being held out of it due to “political tension between his home country and Azerbaijan,” according to Page Six.

Some online fans, apparently, are outraged at Kardashian for not involving herself in the matter, as she is of Armenian ethnicity on her father’s side.

“Armenian when it’s convenient, yet silent on the issue of Mkhitaryan playing in the Europa League final? You’re a disgrace to your federation,” Page Six quoted one fan as saying on social media.

It’s unclear exactly how serious these Arsenal backers are putting the Mkhitaryan controversy at Kim’s feet.

Kardashian famously met last year with President Trump and was said to have persuaded the president to grant clemency to a prisoner named Alice Marie Johnson, per The New York Times, an episode which convinced Kardashian to begin studying the law.

Kim Kardashian involved in the Mkhitaryan row with Azerbaijan = Kanye involved = Trump involved Make Armenia Great Again!https://t.co/xWhhqSfhq6 — Sam Street (@samstreetwrites) May 22, 2019

However, it’s unclear exactly what Kardashian could have done on the part of Henrikh Mkhitaryan. While Kim and her family have been outspoken about demanding recognition of the Armenian Genocide, and they even made a visit to Armenia in 2015, the Kardashians are not known to have any connections or pull with the Armenian or Azerbaijani governments.

Furthermore, per the BBC, the dispute has more to do with Azerbaijan not allowing foreign nationals of Armenian descent to enter the country. The long-running dispute over the Nagorno-Karabakh region goes back to the early 20th century and is not the sort of thing that is generally within the Kardashians’ purview to resolve.

And while Kim posted a picture to Instagram in 2015 of young North West playing with a soccer ball, there’s been no indication in the past that she follows international soccer or is even aware of the Mkhitaryan controversy.

Arsenal and Chelsea are scheduled to meet in the Europa League Final on May 29, with the winner earning a birth of next year’s UEFA Champions League.