‘The Young And The Restless’ Recap For Wednesday: Michael Pushes Devon To Read Neil’s Will

The Young and the Restless recap for Wednesday, May 23 brings attitude about Rey from Faith. Plus, Adam gets what he wanted, Billy and Victoria worry about Adam’s real motives, and Elena discusses the future with Devon.

Sharon (Sharon Case) introduced Faith (Alyvia Alyn Lind) to Rey (Jordi Vilasuso). Rey worked hard to impress Faith, and it worked, sort of. In front of Rey, Faith told Sharon she may as well invite him to move in, which shocked both the adults. Later, Faith apologized for her poor behavior, and then Sharon and Rey discussed the idea like adults. Both Sharon and Rey liked the idea of moving in together, according to The Inquisitr.

Elsewhere, Jett (Gilbert Glenn Brown) discussed his tour with Ana (Loren Lott), but Elena (Brytni Sarpy) worries he will lose his voice for good. Jett told her that he wants to spend his remaining time doing what he loves to do, which is singing. Elena talked about going on tour with him, but Jett said she should stay in Genoa City. When Elena spoke to Devon (Bryton James) about whether to go with Jett or stay, Devon said he wanted Elena to stay, and she felt the same way. Later, Michael (Christian LeBlanc) told Devon he couldn’t put off reading Neil’s (Kristoff St. John) will any longer, and Devon reluctantly agreed to it even though he said he wasn’t ready for more closure.

At Newman, Billy (Jason Thompson) argued with Victor (Eric Braeden) after visiting Delia’s grave. Victor tried to compare Adam to Delia, and Billy wouldn’t accept the comparison. Billy asked Victor to consider Adam’s (Mark Grossman) motivations. Meanwhile, Victoria (Amelia Heinle) visited Adam at the hospital. She demanded Adam tell her his agenda, and Adam asked to talk to Victoria and Nick (Joshua Morrow) together. However, Adam explained that he wanted to wait until his killer is caught. Victor stopped by, and Adam said he wanted to take things slowly. Then, Adam received a text that said somebody found a fall guy for him.

At Crimson Lights, Lola (Sasha Calle) and Kyle (Michael Mealor) looked at apartments, but they had difficulty deciding on a budget and where to live. Rey showed up and questioned whether Kyle had divorced Summer (Hunter King) yet, which was a bit of the pot and the kettle given that Rey hasn’t divorced Mia (Noemi Gonzalez) yet, either. Kyle reassured Rey while Lola insisted her brother let her live her life. After a call on a place, Kyle and Lola ran out to look at an apartment.