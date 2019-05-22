‘Bold And The Beautiful’s’ Casting News: It’s All About The Children

The Bold and the Beautiful casting news for the week of May 27 tease that the best interests of the children will prevail. Hope Logan Spencer (Annika Noelle) has decided to end her marriage for a little boy who has stolen her heart, while Steffy Forrester (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) has just returned with her brood.

Monday, May 27

Madeline Pearl Valdez and River Davidson will return as Baby Phoebe, per Highlight Hollywood. A post on Valdez’ Facebook page reveals that the toddler was cast in the role of the adorable tot.

“We’re so excited and very grateful to announce the show Madeline has been working on. She booked the recurring role of Phoebe on the CBS Soap Opera, The Bold And The Beautiful. We are over the moon excited for her. Help us celebrate by watching her first episode that airs this Thursday, May 23rd. Season 32 Episode 170 on CBS at 12:30 Pacific time.”

Steffy has just returned from Paris with her two daughters in tow. Kelly (Zoe Pennington) is her biological daughter with Liam Spencer (Scott Clifton), while she adopted Phoebe a few months ago. What Steffy doesn’t know is that Liam is also the biological father of her youngest. Phoebe is actually Liam and Hope’s daughter, Beth. She was swapped at birth by Dr. Reese Buckingham (Wayne Brady) and Flo Fulton (Katrina Bowden) helped him by pretending to be the baby’s birth mother so that Steffy could adopt her.

Tuesday, May 28

Henry Joseph Samiri reprises his role as Douglas Forrester.

It appears as if Hope will sacrifice everything to be a mother to Douglas Forrester. Thomas Forrester (Matthew Atkinson) forged a note from Caroline and Hope read it. The letter said that in the event of her death, Caroline believed that Douglas would find love with a mother who needed a child. Hope believes that Caroline was talking about her in the note. She is willing to give up her marriage to Liam so that she can be a mother to Douglas. The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers indicate that these two will break up.

Douglas previously asked Hope to be his new mom. The little boy will be thrilled when he finds out that the blonde wants to be part of his life.

Friday, May 30

Henry Joseph Samiri returns as Douglas Forrester, while Madeline Valdez and River Donaldson reprise their role as Baby Phoebe.

The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS. Check back with The Inquisitr for the latest spoilers, recaps, and casting news.