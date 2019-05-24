‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoilers: Brooke Comforts Hope

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers reveal that Hope Logan Spencer (Annika Noelle) will turn to her mother for comfort. The blonde has had a rough year and she could always rely on Brooke Logan Forrester (Katherine Kelly Lang) to be on her side. However, this time Hope has made a shocking decision that will stun her mother.

Brooke has always been in the Hope and Liam Spencer (Scott Clifton) camp. She went out of her way to make sure that the two of them ended up together even when Liam was still married to Steffy Forrester (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood). She supported their wedding, stood by them while Hope was pregnant, and was right there through every argument and disagreement. At one point, Liam even told his mother-in-law to butt out of his marriage.

So when Hope tells her mother that her marriage is over, Brooke will be shocked. She will question Hope about the reasons behind ending the union. Hope will have to tell her mother that she is choosing to divorce the man she loves. For once, Brooke won’t be able to blame Steffy or Taylor Hayes (Hunter Tylo) for Hope and Liam’s woes. Hope will take full responsibility for the breakup and this will leave her mother floored. She will do her best to comfort a shattered Hope, per She Knows Soaps.

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers tease that Hope will tell her mother how she came to this decision. She read a letter from the deceased Caroline Spencer which stated that she wanted Douglas to have a mother who needed a child. When she read the missive, she felt as if Caroline was speaking to her and asking her to look after her child. What Hope doesn’t know is that Thomas Forrester (Matthew Atkinson) forged the note to manipulate Hope into feeling responsible for Douglas.

Thomas’ scheme paid off. Hope felt that she was destined to be Douglas’s mother and approached her husband. She told him about the letter and how she felt that Caroline was speaking from the grave. The two made the painful decision to end their marriage.

Brooke will be devastated to learn that her daughter’s marriage is about to end. Hope will also be gutted because she really loves Liam. However, Caroline’s letter was a clear indicator for her path ahead and she wants to be there for the little boy. Brooke will try to understand her daughter’s reasoning as she consoles a broken Hope.

The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS. Check back with The Inquisitr for the latest spoilers, recaps, and casting news.