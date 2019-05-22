‘One Punch Man’ Season 2, Episode 7 Spoilers: Strongest Monster Revealed, Saitama Defeats Suiryu

One Punch Man Season 2 Episode 7 started with the conversation between the two highest ranking officials of the Monster Association about the success of their fight against the Hero Association. The one-eyed monster seemed to be talking to the strongest monster and the leader of the Monster Association, Monster King Orochi. The battle is far from over, but they are already claiming an overwhelming victory for the Monster Association.

In the latest episode of One Punch Man, several monsters continue to wreak havoc in different parts of the world. The Monster Association still hasn’t sent the most powerful monsters, but there are already plenty of casualties from the Hero Association, including Class-S Rank 14 hero Genos and Class-S Rank 15 hero Metal Bat. Class-A heroes don’t seem to have any capability to beat the monsters, except Class-A Rank 1 hero Amai Mask, who easily defeated three monsters that interrupted his concert.

One Punch Man Season 2 Episode 7 featured most of the Class-S heroes joining the battle against the Monster Association. These include Class-S Rank 13 hero Flashy Flash, Class-S Rank 10 hero Pig God, Class-S Rank 9 Drive Knight, Class-S Rank-5 hero Child Emperor, and Class-S Rank-2 hero Terrible Tornado. The Monster Association have started to notice how troublesome the Class-S heroes are, but Monster King Orochi doesn’t seem to be worried at all, saying that they can produce an infinite number of monsters.

The latest #OnePunchMan season 2 episode reveals how Saitama's power ranks in the final 'Super Fight' with Suiryu: https://t.co/HFFLKVgnRe pic.twitter.com/EcrzggoEA4 — Comicbook.com (@ComicBook) May 21, 2019

Meanwhile, Class-S Rank 4 hero Atomic Samurai has decided to gather all his subordinates, including Amahare, Zanbai, Nichirin, and Haragiri, with the goal of helping Class-S Rank 3 hero Silver Fang eliminate Garou, the “hero hunter” who is also known as the “human beast.” Most of his subordinates agreed to Atomic Samurai’s plan, except Haragiri.

One Punch Man Season 2 Episode 7 revealed how the Monster Association turns normal humans into monsters. During their meeting, Haragiri brought out a cloth that contains three monster cells. By consuming monster cells, Haragiri said that ordinary humans will be able to transform into monsters and possess incredible power.

Haragiri threatened to kill his comrades if they won’t eat the monster cells. However, before he made his move, Atomic Samurai ended Haragiri’s life in a blink of an eye. After seeing what happened to his subordinate, Atomic Samurai decided to change their target from Garou to the Monster Association.

One Punch Man Season 2 Episode 7 also featured the conclusion of the Super Fight 22 tournament where Saitama participated as Charanko. As expected, Saitama and Suiryu met each other in the final round of the mixed martial arts tournament. Suiryu demonstrated an incredible fighting skill, making most people believe that Saitama’s life is in danger.

In the middle of the fight, the judges found out Saitama’s real identity which led to his disqualification in the tournament. Suiryu still decided to continue the fight and almost broke the entire arena using his powerful moves. However, after getting bumped by Saitama’s hips, Suiryu was knocked out of the ring and suffered his first defeat.