AEW News: Recently Released WWE Superstar Announced For ‘Double Or Nothing’

That's another former WWE superstar appearing for All Elite Wrestling.

This weekend, All Elite Wrestling will make history with their first-ever pay-per-view Double or Nothing which takes place from Las Vegas. On May 25, 2019, Cody Rhodes and others will present an event that has an extremely enticing card which includes the Casino Battle Royal. On Tuesday evening, another entrant was announced for the big match and it happens to be a former WWE superstar who was just released earlier this year.

AEW has done a great job of putting together the card for their first event and it has some fantastic matches. Kenny Omega and Chris Jericho will happen for the second time. Cody Rhodes will finally take on his brother Dustin Rhodes. There is just so much to look forward to, and a number of former WWE stars line the card.

All Elite Wrestling hopped on their official Twitter account to announce the next participant to draw their Casino Battle Royal card, and it happened to be a perfect 10. Yes, the man formerly known as Tye Dillinger in WWE has joined AEW and will be in Las Vegas this weekend.

Dillinger, having gone back to his old ring name of Shawn Spears, was just released by WWE back in February of this year. He requested his release after a disappointing main roster run which followed up his time in NXT, which made him one of the most popular superstars around.

And the next entrant to draw his #CasinoBattleRoyale card is………. subscribe now to watch the Buy In Live https://t.co/jROCViJ2e1 pic.twitter.com/s4J0m7KLa3 — All Elite Wrestling (@AEWrestling) May 21, 2019

It’s hard to argue with the card that All Elite Wrestling has put together as it is just loaded with talent. From top to bottom, it’s hard to find a single match that won’t be entertaining for wrestling fans around the world.

Loading...

Here is the current card for All Elite Wrestling’s first event:

Kenny Omega vs. Chris Jericho.

The Young Bucks (c) vs. Pentagon Jr. and Fenix (AAA World Tag Team Championship)

Cody Rhodes vs. Dustin Rhodes

SCU (Christopher Daniels, Frankie Kazarian, and Scorpio Sky) vs. CIMA, T-Hawk, and Lindaman

Britt Baker vs. Nyla Rose vs. Kylie Rae

Aja Kong, Yuka Sakazaki, and Emi Sakura vs. Hikaru Shida, Riho, and Ryo Mizunami

Jack Evans and Angelico vs. The Best Friends

Casino Battle Royal: Sonny Kiss, Brandon Cutler, Ace Romero, Brian Pillman Jr., Glacier, Sunny Daze, MJF, Joey Janela, Shawn Spears – Winner receives a shot at the AEW World Championship (Pre-Show Match)

Sammy Guevara vs. Kip Sabian (Pre-Show Match)

Another match with yet another former WWE superstar was on the card as “Hangman” Adam Page was going to take on PAC (Neville in WWE). As reported by The Inquisitr, that match was called off and PAC’s status in AEW is in doubt after reports that he didn’t want to lose.