‘Back To The Future: The Musical’ Is Set To Debut In 2020

The Back to the Future movies is considered by many to be ’80s classics. Fans fondly remember the series and, as previously reported by The Inquisitr, are not really sure they would like a remake. But, what about a musical?

According to Entertainment Weekly, the planned Back to the Future musical has been a long time coming. As far back as 2012, the director of Back to the Future, Robert Zemeckis, and co-screenwriter, Bob Gale, have been planning to turn the iconic trilogy into a musical in order to delight fans new and old. By 2014, a release date of 2015 had been set to coincide with the 30th year anniversary of Back to the Future‘s movie release. However, that date came and gone and still there was no musical.

However, fans of Back to the Future can now look forward to the musical premiering next year.

The original Back to the Future composer, Alan Silvestri, will join Grammy winner, Glen Ballard, as they send the audience back to the ’80s in the musical take. Back to the Future: The Musical will run for 12 weeks starting from February 20, 2020, and opens at the Manchester Opera House in Manchester, England. It will then show at London’s West End.

The following synopsis has also been offered.

“[Back to the Future] will send you on an electrifying ride through time with an all-new score alongside the movie’s iconic hits, including ‘The Power of Love,’ ‘Johnny B Goode,’ ‘Earth Angel,’ and ‘Back in Time!'”

Olly Dobson will replace the role previously filled by Michael J. Fox of Marty McFly from the Back to the Future movies. Dobson is known for the West End productions Matilda and Bat Out of Hell.

John Rando has been listed as the director on the new musical and Bob Gale believes Rando is doing an “amazing” job of capturing the original feel of the Back to the Future movie. Gale also commented on the fact it has taken so long to get the new musical up and running.

“Bob Zemeckis and I have been trying to get this project off the ground for years, but good things take time and finally, the time is right,” Gale said, according to Playbill.

“We’re thrilled that we can retell our story on stage in a brand-new way, and we’re certain that Back to the Future fans all over the world will share our enthusiasm. In the words of Marty McFly, ‘your kids are gonna love it’ — and so will you and your parents.”

Tickets for Back to the Future: The Musical go on sale in England from May 24.