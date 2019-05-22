‘Vanderpump Rules’ Star Stassi Schroeder Found ‘Everything [She] Wanted’ In Boyfriend Beau Clark

What did she say about her boyfriend at the 'Pump Rules' reunion?

Stassi Schroeder majorly gushed over boyfriend Beau Clark during Monday night’s episode of the Vanderpump Rules reunion.

After debuting her romance with Clark at the start of Season 7, Schroeder opened up about her relationship with Clark and told host Andy Cohen that she found “everything [she] wanted” in him.

“I got everything I said to my friends I want,” she explained, via E! News, with Clark at her side.

“Someone who is going to be a part of my life all the time and wants to be best friends with y’all, wants to do the same things I do, that I feel like is an actual partner.”

Schroeder and Clark were introduced to one another by her co-star and longtime friend, Kristen Doute, after Schroeder’s split from Patrick Meagher in August 2017. As fans well know, Schroeder endured a number of unsuccessful relationships during earlier seasons of Vanderpump Rules, including a years-long romance with Jax Taylor and a short-lived fling with Frank Herlihy, who attempted to sell a sex tape of her after their split.

Schroeder went public with her relationship with Clark in February of last year as they celebrated their first Valentine’s Day as a couple with a murder-themed party at her apartment in West Hollywood.

Schroeder had a rocky road on her journey to find Mr. Right but now that she’s found Clark, her happiness is clear and fans are excited to see what’s next for the couple.

Although many have suspected Schroeder and Clark will be next to get engaged, their co-executive producer on Vanderpump Rules, Jeremiah Smith, predicted during an appearance on the Bachelor Party podcast that the couple would likely conceive their first child before getting engaged.

“It’s going to be a close call between Brittany and Jax and Stassi and Beau,” he said.

As some fans may have seen, Schroeder appeared on the Make Speidi Famous Again podcast, which is hosted by The Hills stars Heidi Montag and Spencer Pratt, earlier this year, where Schroeder admitted that she’s been feeling baby fever ever since she turned 30 last June.

“I want to get pregnant, honestly before I even — I mean I more have like babies on the brain than I do getting married,” she said.

“I’m really excited to be a mom.”

Schroeder, Clark, and their co-stars are believed to be in production on Vanderpump Rules Season 8, which will likely air later this year on Bravo TV.