Rihanna’s London Fans React To Them Only Just Finding Out She Lives There

If you’re a Rihanna fan and you live in the U.K., you will be pleased to know that the Barbados queen now lives in London. In her recent interview with the New York Times, she revealed that she lives in the city and has to go out in incognito to not get recognized.

They asked her what she appreciates the most since moving there.

“Walking around the block,” she responded.

The “Pon De Replay” chart-topper admitted that she is able to leave her place a lot and enjoy her freedom but not on days when it’s super busy.

Fans took to social media to express how shook they were to find out the “Don’t Stop The Music” superstar had been living in their country, or city, so secretly.

“Rihanna just been living in London for 2 years and getting away with it lmao,” one user stated.

“Every single person I walk past could be Rihanna….. I will never know peace,” another claimed.

“So Rihanna now lives in London & I want to find her,” a third mentioned.

“Can you believe we live in a time where Rihanna exists in London and takes walks around the block honestly never forget your blessings,” singer Maisie Peters tweeted.

In the same interview, she reveals that she is working on a new album that will consist of reggae music. She shuts down the rumor that she is working with Lady Gaga but does insist that she is up for a collaboration with her regardless. If you’re hoping for another Drake feature then that won’t be happening either.

“Not anytime soon, I don’t see it happening. Not on this album, that’s for sure,” she bluntly said.

She states that she doesn’t know when the album will be released or its album title. She joked by saying she will name it “R9” just because all her fans keep calling it that.

Recently, The Inquisitr reported the news that she had filed a lawsuit against her father. He denied allegations suggesting he has been trying to cash in on his daughter’s name and image without her consent. She had her lawyers fired off multiple cease and desist letters to him.

In 2005, she kickstarted her music career by releasing her debut album, Music of the Sun. A year later, she released A Girl Like Me, which has been certified double platinum in the U.S. In 2007, her career re-peaked with the release of Good Girl Gone Bad, which propelled Rihanna into superstardom. The album has been certified six times platinum in both the U.K. and the U.S. and contains some of her biggest hits to date — “Umbrella,” “Disturbia,” “Don’t Stop The Music,” and “Take a Bow.”

Since then, she has continued to release many multi-platinum studio albums that have helped her maintain her status as one of the biggest acts in recent years — Rated R, Loud, Talk That Talk, Unapologetic, and ANTI.