‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoilers For Wednesday, May 22: Flo Weighs Her Options

Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for Wednesday, May 22 tease that Flo Fulton (Katrina Bowden) will discover that her life has just become more complicated. The former croupier and her mother have just moved into the Forrester mansion after living in Reese Buckingham’s (Wayne Brady) apartment for a couple of months. Although her living conditions weren’t shabby, she has upgraded to the high-life.

In the past few weeks, Flo’s life has changed for the better. It all started when a DNA test proved that she was Storm Logan’s (Will deVry) daughter. The Logan clan were so happy to have a new family member that a number of doors were opened for her. They were delighted that Storm had a daughter that nobody knew about.

Flo, who was working at the bar, was offered a job by Hope Logan Spencer (Annika Noelle). She wanted her to work on the Hope For The Future line at Forrester Creations. After some prodding, Flo accepted the position.

Sally Spencer (Courtney Hope) moved out of the beach house after an argument with Wyatt Spencer (Darin Brooks). He wasted no time and was soon pursuing his former high school sweetheart. Flo really likes Wyatt but she is also afraid of his reaction if he finds out about the baby swap.

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers, per The TV Watercooler, indicate that Flo will struggle with her conscience. She now has the life she has always wanted, but she also stands to lose it all. Flo loves that Shauna Fulton (Denise Richards) finally has the house she has always wanted, but she also knows that they could get kicked out if Quinn finds out her past crimes. She also would love another chance with Wyatt but knows that she helped to steal his niece.

On the other hand, Flo has repeatedly stated that she wants to tell Hope that her baby is alive. Now that she works with Hope, she sees her grief on a daily basis. She also sees that her cousin’s marriage is in trouble which makes her feel even more guilty.

Flo even recently told Zoe Buckingham (Kiara Barnes) that she believes that Steffy Forrester (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) will give Hope her child back if they told the truth. Zoe vetoed the idea because she does not want to go to jail. However, Flo will be torn between her current life and the fact that she is destroying Hope’s.

