Wednesday’s ‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoilers: Hope & Liam’s Shocking Decision

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for Wednesday, May 22 reveal that the end is in sight for another fan-favorite couple. After nearly a year of marriage, Hope (Annika Noelle) and Liam Spencer (Scott Clifton) will call it quits. They have struggled to keep their marriage afloat during the past few months, but it seems as if they are headed for disaster.

Thomas Forrester (Matthew Atkinson) set out to ruin a marriage and it appears as if he may have succeeded. After initially telling his father that he was not interested in Hope, the designer changed his mind. He became convinced that Hope was the woman of his dreams and started to pursue her. He even kissed the blonde before producing the same engagement ring that he had given her nearly a decade ago. Of course, Hope refused his proposal since she is already married to Liam.

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers indicate that Thomas will try a different tactic to achieve his goal. He will use his son, Douglas (Henry Joseph Samiri), to play on Hope’s emotions. She and the little boy already have a close connection, and he will use her feelings for him to try and manipulate the situation.

Thomas uses Caroline to take his manipulation of Hope up a notch. WATCH FULL EPISODE: https://t.co/QCOc13pWfU #BoldandBeautiful pic.twitter.com/sSjAolM6RS — Bold & The Beautiful (@BandB_CBS) May 20, 2019

Thomas forged a letter from Caroline. The note states that in the event of her death, she wants Douglas to have a mother who needs a child. After Hope read the missive, The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers tease that she will feel as if the words are directed toward her. She will feel as if Caroline wants her to be Douglas’ mother.

She will turn to her husband with the letter in hand. Liam won’t be able to argue with Caroline’s dying wish and he will feel hopeless as he sees his wife giving up on their marriage. Hope will feel as if Caroline is speaking from the grave and she wants to honor her wishes.

Of course, Hope may also opine that Thomas could be right about another thing. He has been saying that Liam belongs with Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) and the girls. Hope may feel that if she’s with Douglas and Thomas, Liam could go back to his ex-wife and her daughters. She may feel that this solution will be convenient for everyone concerned. They will make a heartbreaking decision concerning their marriage, per She Knows Soaps.

Watch The Bold and the Beautiful on CBS to see how Liam and Hope end their marriage.