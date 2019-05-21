‘The View’ Star Whoopi Goldberg’s Doc Said She Had A ‘1 in 3’ Chance Of Dying From Pneumonia

Moderator of The View, Whoopi Goldberg, welcomed the doctors that treated her while she was hospitalized for pneumonia and sepsis to the daily talk series where it was revealed that the comedienne and EGOT winner had a “1 in 3 chance of dying” from her illness.

On the May 20th episode of The View, Goldberg, welcomed her primary physician, Dr. Jorge Rodriguez, as well as Martin Greenberg, the pulmonologist who treated her during her three-week hospital stay beginning in February of this year.

Page Six reported that the beloved host was first admitted to the hospital because of her high fever, shortness of breath, rapid heart rate and low oxygen levels. Rodriguez stated on the broadcast that Goldberg’s lungs were drained twice while she was in the hospital to clear them of accumulating fluid due to pneumonia.

Essence Magazine reported that Rodriguez stated he couldn’t make out Goldberg’s words when she called him, noting that she was “gasping for air” before heading to the hospital. Dr. Rodriguez said that Goldberg’s situation was so dire that taking care of the host was an “all hands on deck” situation.

Rodriguez said he could “barely understand what she was saying” because Goldberg’s teeth were chattering from trembling.

Goldberg revealed on The View that she was feeling unwell for quite some time before calling her physician when she realized she needed medical intervention.

The talk show host has since become an advocate for taking care of yourself and making sure viewers go do a doctor when they sense something is wrong. She stated during the broadcast, “Inactivity, not doing anything, not checking, will kill you. So get your ego together and say, ‘Yeah, I’m going to the doctor because I don’t feel good.’ It’s OK to go to the doctor because you don’t feel good.”

Essence reported that when Goldberg called her doctor, she told him that she was unable to walk on her own and just wanted to go to sleep. Rodriguez feared the beloved comedienne would not wake up if she did so.

On March 14, Goldberg surprised co-hosts Meghan McCain, Joy Behar, Abby Huntsman, Ana Navarro, and Sunny Hostin with a surprise return to The View after her absence to explain her condition and how she was feeling.

People Magazine reported that during that appearance, Goldberg noted that while she was hospitalized, she fought a double lung inflammation, pneumonia, and sepsis, a condition caused when the body has a life-threatening response to an infection.

The entertainment news outlet reported that sepsis is the leading cause of death in hospitals and that as many as 250,000 Americans die from it every year.

