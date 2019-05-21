‘The Young And The Restless’ Star Gina Tognoni Shares Phyllis And Adam Spoilers

Although she has wrapped up her filming as Phyllis Summers on The Young and the Restless, Gina Tognoni will continue to air as the character in Genoa City for several more weeks. The actress took to Instagram recently with an interesting little tidbit that gives away some intriguing Y&R spoilers for the upcoming weeks on the show.

Tognoni posted a picture of herself with Adam actor Mark Grossman. In the caption, the Daytime Emmy award-winning actress revealed that both Phyllis and Adam will have a lot of things to say on the show in the coming weeks. Then Tognoni explained that she loved the scenes she filmed with Grossman before her departure from the show.

Currently, Phyllis is down and out with few friends to her name. While Lauren (Tracey Bregman) and Michael (Christian LeBlanc) are her friends, even they cannot fully support her current course of action. Lauren is especially worried because anything Phyllis does to harm Jabot could harm Fenmore’s by association. While Lauren initially tried to break her contract with Jabot after they fired Phyllis, now Jack (Peter Bergman) has won her over, and she’s even trying to matchmake for the new Abbott CEO, according to The Inquisitr.

Given her animosity towards Nick (Joshua Morrow) and Billy (Jason Thompson) as her most recent exes, it’s no surprise that Phyllis would turn to Adam. Teaming up with the second Newman son would be hurtful to both men in Phyllis’s recent past. Both Phyllis and Adam are pariah’s in Genoa City, and since she’s out of options, Phyllis teaming up with Adam makes a lot of sense.

The possibilities for storylines are nearly endless. Phyllis could help Adam gain custody of Christian, which would stick it to Nick. Plus, just the fact that she’s consorting with the man who killed Delia will enrage Billy. As for what Adam can give Phyllis, he can serve as a strong ally. He may be able to use some of the money he has to help her get her business off the ground. However, it wouldn’t make much sense for Adam to hurt Jack (Peter Bergman) considering they are friends and he wouldn’t want to hurt Jack or Jabot, which may mean Phyllis uses some subterfuge to get Adam on her side.

It’s going to be an exciting few weeks finding out where Phyllis ends up before Michelle Stafford resumes the role, and watching the effects of Adam’s return ripple throughout Genoa City.