‘Real Housewives Of Orange County’ Star Vicki Gunvalson Is Engaged, See Photos Of The 5.5-Carat Ring

Check out a close-up of the engagement ring.

Vicki Gunvalson and boyfriend Steve Lodge got engaged last month and recently, the Real Housewives of Orange County star took to her Instagram Stories page to show off a closeup image of the 5.5-carat diamond ring.

According to a May 20 report from The Daily Dish, Gunvalson posted a series of images of her stunning ring while celebrating her engagement party over the weekend in Coto De Caza, California, with her party hosts, Tamra Judge and Shannon Beador, as well as the rest of the Real Housewives of Orange County cast.

As the outlet revealed, Gunvalson gave fans their first look at her stunning ring at the end of last month on Instagram as she confirmed her engagement to Lodge. Then, weeks later, in a post shared earlier this month, Gunvalson was seen advertising a weight loss product and in her photo, her giant ring was seen hanging off her finger.

While Gunvalson has allegedly been demoted and was recently left out of the cast’s group photo shoot for The Real Housewives of Orange County Season 14, her engagement seems to be among the main storylines of the series. Her recent engagement party was filmed for the show.

As fans saw on Instagram, Gunvalson and her co-stars shared several images of the party, which featured a hoedown theme, on their pages.

At the end of April, three years after Gunvalson and Lodge began dating, a source told Us Weekly magazine the longtime reality star was “so happy” about their engagement and “shocked” to see her boyfriend propose.

“He made her a romantic meal at home and then popped the question,” the insider revealed.

Nearly two years before the proposal, Gunvalson made it clear she was hoping to marry Lodge.

“I am so ready for marriage, I’m a marriage girl,” Gunvalson told the magazine years ago. “I told him from the very beginning, if you don’t want to get married, then don’t waste your time with me because I love being married, there’s no ring on right now, but we’re taking it slow and have a great relationship, that’s the most important thing for me, is making sure it’s a solid relationship.”

To see more of Gunvalson, Lodge, and their co-stars, don’t miss new episodes of The Real Housewives of Orange County later this year. Although a premiere date has not yet been set, the 14th season is expected to begin airing in July or August.