Tuesday’s ‘Days Of Our Lives’ Spoilers: Eve Causes Tension In Salem

Days of our Lives spoilers for Tuesday, May 21, suggest that Eve Donovan (Kassie DePavia) will be causing a ton of tension in Salem, and her friends and enemies will all be rooting against her for the time being.

According to a recent report by Soap Hub, Days of our Lives spoilers reveal that Eve will be using her new position of power to cause issues for some Salem residents.

Now that Eve’s husband, Jack Deveraux (Matthew Ashford), has been elected mayor of the town and she is taking over the role of police commissioner from the recently fired Hope Brady (Kristian Alfonso), it looks like she’ll have to deal with some people who are gunning for her.

The first person on Eve’s hit list will be Ben Weston (Robert Scott Wilson). As police commissioner, Eve will have the power to take Ben down if he puts one toe out of line. As many fans will remember, Eve and Ben have a very heartbreaking history.

Ben shockingly killed Eve’s only child, daughter Paige, while in the throws of his mental illness. Eve has never forgiven Ben for taking her little girl away from her, and she’ll be ready to get some justice now that she’s the head of the Salem PD.

Meanwhile, Claire Brady (Olivia Rose Keegan), the girl that has been like Eve’s daughter over the past few years, will also be causing issues. Claire will completely blame Eve for her break up with Tripp Dalton (Lucas Adams).

Days of our Lives viewers watched last week as Tripp found out that Claire had been working with Eve in order to leak information to the media and get Haley Chen (Thia Megia) deported back to China. Tripp is now furious with Claire, and it looks like there is no way he’ll ever take her back after what she’s done.

Meanwhile, Haley will be on the run with the help of JJ Deveraux (Casey Moss). The two lovers will be hiding out in hopes of evading ICE and keeping Haley in the United States, although she was ordered to be deported back to China. The couple will ask Tripp for help as they evade the authorities.

Elsewhere in Salem, Jack will be ready to make his first move as mayor, and some citizens will likely be shocked by his first appointment in the office as Eve will be moving up in ranks.

Days of our Lives fans can watch the storylines unfold by tuning in to the soap opera weekday afternoons on NBC.