Johnny Depp Accuses Ex-Wife Amber Heard Of ‘Painting On Bruises’ And Abusing Him During Ongoing Legal Battle

Actor Johnny Depp has been accused of domestic abuse by his ex-wife Amber Heard, who made headlines earlier this month when she spoke out at the female-focused conference “Create and Cultivate” about being a survivor of death threats, harassment, bullying, and invasion of privacy.

According to the BBC, the Pirates of the Caribbean actor has denied the accusations, saying that he was the one who endured abuse at the hands of his ex.

Depp launched a defamation case against Heard after she wrote about being a survivor of domestic abuse in a Washington Post op-ed last December. The actress asked the judge to dismiss the case, prompting Depp to make a statement to set the record straight.

The actor began by accusing Heard of painting on bruises when she entered the courthouse in May of 2016 to obtain a temporary restraining order against him and continued to vehemently deny having abused Heard nor any other woman in his entire life.

“She was the perpetrator, and I was the victim. While mixing prescription amphetamines and non-prescription drugs with alcohol, Ms. Heard committed innumerable acts of domestic violence against me, often in the presence of a third-party witness, which in some instances caused me serious bodily harm.”

Apparently, Heard’s lawyer, Eric George, isn’t worried about the actor’s accusations, stating to People that the evidence clearly shows Depp as the perpetrator and Heard as the victim. He added that Depp’s blame-the-victim conspiracy theories will not work to gaslight the public, especially after the work achieved by the #TimesUp movement.

The former couple married in 2015 but divorced shortly after in August of 2016 following Heard’s domestic violence restraining order against Depp. At the time, both Depp and Heard signed non-disclosure agreements prohibiting them from discussing their relationship in public and declared that neither party made false accusations for financial gain nor was there any intent of emotional and physical harm in their relationship.

The $7 million that Heard received in the settlement was later donated to charity.

Adding to the current ongoing legal battle was a statement from Heard’s former stylist contradicting the actress’ claims that she appeared on a late-night show with two black eyes, previously reported by The Inquisitr. The stylist claimed that she had spent all day with the actress and did not notice any marks.

Depp says that he will continue denying Heard’s accusations of domestic abuse for the rest of his life.