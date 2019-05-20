Aaron Carter Admits Michael Jackson Did Something That Was A ‘Little Bit Inappropriate”‘

Although The Inquisitr reported that Aaron Carter previously defended Michael Jackson and called his Leaving Neverland accusers liars, The New Zealand Herald reports that the singer recently admitted that the King of Pop did act inappropriately.

Carter made the comment during a clip from the upcoming episode of Marriage Boot Camp: Reality Stars Family Edition.

“Michael was a really good guy, as far as I know, a really good guy. He never did anything that was inappropriate. Except for one time. There was one thing that he did that was a little bit inappropriate.”

But the I Want Candy singer didn’t say anything further and didn’t clarify if the behavior was directed at him or someone else. And when asked about his comments, The New Zealand Herald reports that Carter refused to reveal anything and said fans would have to wait to “find out,” which suggests that it could just be a stunt to get people to watch Marriage Boot Camp.

People reports that Jackson and Carter met in 2001 in the recording studio. Carter was just 14 at the time, and Jackson asked him to be a part of his charity song, “What More Can I Give?” The pair reportedly got so close that they performed “I Want Candy” together at Jackson’s anniversary celebration in 2001, which took place at Madison Square Garden.

Jackson is accused of sexually abusing Wade Robson and James Safechuck from the ages of 10 and 7, respectively. Along with Carter, many others have voiced support for the late pop singer, including Madonna, who claims she has had many false accusations thrown at her and stresses the importance of innocence until guilt is proven.

Matt Fiddes, Jackson’s former bodyguard, also defended the singer and said that the HBO and Channel 4 documentary leaves out important information about Jackson’s life. He said that Jackson is the subject of scrutiny because he was so adamant about keeping his personal life shielded from public view.

Carter is also using his appearance on Marriage Boot Camp: Reality Stars Family Edition to delve into his rocky relationship with his older brother, Nick Carter, whom he claims he wasn’t speaking to before the show.

Although the brothers are reportedly on good terms now, their public feud began after Aaron’s DUI arrest in 2017 and his brother Nick’s lack of support following the incident.