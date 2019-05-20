‘The Bachelorette’ Elimination Spoilers For Hannah Brown’s Season Revealed By Reality Steve

Hannah Brown is looking for the man of her dreams this spring on ABC’s The Bachelorette 2019 season, and spoilers tease it’s going to be a wild ride. Spoiler king Reality Steve has been dishing out details about which guys make a big impression, and now he’s out with his episode-by-episode elimination scoop. Which guys will leave quickly and which ones supposedly last a while?

Viewers already saw the first round of eliminations as several guys were cut after the initial introductions. Now, Reality Steve shares more about what’s ahead, from the second show all the way through the final rose ceremony.

Episode 2 airing on Monday, May 20, reportedly is the end of the road for Connor Jenkins, Daron Blaylock, and Matthew Spraggins. Episode 3, airing on Memorial Day, details that the rose elimination will leave Joey Jones and Jonathan Saunders without roses.

In addition, Tyler Gwozdz will be booted by production during this episode, and this will be an interesting bit of action. Reality Steve’s Bachelorette spoilers reveal that this has to do with accusations production learned about regarding some of Tyler’s past relationships. This elimination will surely leave many stunned, since Gwozdz receives Brown’s first one-on-one of the season, and things apparently go fairly well.

The Bachelorette spoilers also reveal that Hannah will eliminate Cam Ayala before the rose ceremony during Episode 3. Cam was the first guy to get a rose before filming even started, and teasers via The Inquisitr hint that he’ll make some big moves during Episode 2. However, Ayala’s charm seems to fizzle out, and Brown will leave him roseless and probably looking for a spot on Bachelor in Paradise after the next round of dates.

Episode 4 takes place in Rhode Island, and Reality Steve’s Bachelorette spoilers indicate that Hannah will eliminate John Paul Jones and Matteo Valles at the rose ceremony. Viewers will also see Luke Stone head home, but he decides on his own to leave. Reality Steve detailed via his blog that Stone and Luke Parker get into a physical battle during a group date rugby match and things get ugly.

Previews have suggested that this date might even include an ambulance being called for an injury, something that The Bachelorette spoilers have teased via previews happens at least once, and perhaps more than that, this season. Reality Steve explains that the battle between the two Lukes gets intense, and Stone makes it clear he thinks Parker went too far.

Unfortunately, Stone seemingly believes that Brown essentially defends Parker, or takes his side, and this rubs him the wrong way. Apparently, that is what eventually leads to his decision to leave during the cocktail party.

The next show is Episode 5 set to air on June 10. This one takes Hannah and her guys to Scotland, and The Bachelorette spoilers detail that Devin Harris, Grant Eckel, and Kevin Fortenberry will be saying farewell to Brown. In Episode 6, set in Latvia, Hannah further narrows down her group of suitors by cutting Dylan Barbour and Dustin Kendrick.

Hannah and her guys go to the Netherlands for Episode 7, and Reality Steve says that Mike Johnson will be eliminated during his one-on-one date there. In addition, Garrett Powell was cut during the group date, and Connor Saeli was sent home at some point, too. Unfortunately, The Bachelorette spoilers reveal that Saeli didn’t even head out on a date during this episode before Hannah sent him home.

From this point on, many Bachelorette spoilers regarding the remaining eliminations had already been revealed. As The Inquisitr broke down, Hannah took four men to hometowns as well as to Greece for overnight fantasy suite dates, and something went wrong in Greece with Luke Parker.

Hannah eliminated Luke during those dates in Greece, apparently before he got to have an overnight. Based on the big preview for the season and teasers from the gossip king, The Inquisitr shares that all signs point toward Luke making a serious error in judgment at this point that leads to a jaw-dropping elimination by Hannah.

Loading...

Reality Steve’s The Bachelorette spoilers detail that after that shocker with Luke, Hannah cut Peter after the overnights. In his latest spoilers, the gossip guru says that Jed Wyatt was cut at the final rose ceremony and that Brown is engaged to Tyler Cameron.

So far, Hannah has not revealed whether she ended up with anyone or got engaged. The Bachelorette spoilers now tease that she did end up with a proposal and everybody will be keeping a close eye on Tyler Cameron to see how his relationship with Hannah Brown builds.

Will Reality Steve’s spoilers for this Bachelorette season pan out to be accurate? So far, it’s looking like it’s going to be a wild ride, and fans are anxious to watch it all play out.