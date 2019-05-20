Spoilers For Hannah Brown’s First ‘Bachelorette’ Group Date: Speedos Reveal Plenty About Newest Bachelors

Viewers have a lot to look forward to with Monday night’s episode of The Bachelorette. Spoilers tease that Hannah Brown will face some intense moments as she embraces her first dates of the season and a new sneak peek shares some relatively racy details.

As The Inquisitr has noted, the first date of the season is a group date. Hannah will take a handful of her suitors to a theater where they will be challenged to compete in a “Mr. Right Pageant.” The bachelors joining Brown reportedly include John Paul Jones, Dylan Barbour, Mike Johnson, Jonathan Saunders, Jed Wyatt, Luke Parker, Grant Eckel, and Luke Stone.

Good Morning America shared a sneak peek filled with Bachelorette spoilers about this date. The guys will have to push aside their insecurities and brave a big challenge as they don Speedos for part of the competition.

Hannah makes it clear that she will be watching to see which guys put their best foot forward and embrace the opportunity to be bold. The Bachelorette spoilers reveal that at least some of the guys will do just that.

The men will have to do a walk in a Speedo and the preview clip shows that this initially rattles some of the guys. However, Hannah is ready to see them strut their stuff and they have to do it in front of a live audience.

Dylan is shown baring his best assets and looking pretty confident, and in the sneak peek he jokes about how he’s never put on a Speedo to impress a girl before. Barbour adds that he’ll do whatever it takes to win over Brown and The Bachelorette contestant shoots out an apology to his mom too.

Luke S., the Nick Viall lookalike, is also shown getting ready to walk the catwalk, and the preview suggests that all of the guys on this group date will step up and participate. There is also a talent portion of the pageant, with props available for the guys, and The Bachelorette spoilers have detailed that each of Hannah’s suitors will give a speech too.

We got a sneak peek at tonight's episode of the @BacheloretteABC where Hannah B. has her suitors compete in a pageant! https://t.co/8e35Q3g6b4 pic.twitter.com/eVenowAZ2g — Good Morning America (@GMA) May 20, 2019

Additional Bachelorette spoilers from GMA reveal that Jonathan will put on tap shoes for his talent performance and Mike will do his best to show Hannah his sweet side. Brown teased that she’ll be watching for the guys to own whatever they do, be it good or bad, and she’s hoping someone will take charge and show off a big personality.

The Inquisitr has previously revealed that at one point, Luke P. will definitely have a bold moment as he makes a big proclamation. This seems to impress Hannah, but The Bachelorette spoilers hint that Jed’s song may be what scores him the group date rose.

Episode 2 also includes a one-on-one as well as a second group date and The Bachelorette spoilers suggest that Hannah Brown will have some tough decisions to make. It’s not known yet whether she found love and got engaged, but it looks as if her first dates of the season will get off to a great start.