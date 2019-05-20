Chelsea Houska And Leah Messer Talk About New ‘Teen Mom 2’ Reunion Format: ‘It Feels A Lot Less Stressful’

On Monday night, fans of Teen Mom 2 can tune into the first part of the reunion. However, the format will be much different than in the past as not all the moms will appear on stage at once. On Monday, the official Teen Mom 2 Twitter account shared a sneak peek of the first part of the reunion, which will feature Chelsea Houska and Leah Messer. In the preview, both moms talk about the changes made to the reunion and reveal what they think about the changes.

After Leah and Chelsea are introduced, Dr. Drew explains why the entire cast is not on stage.

“Kailyn, Jenelle, and Briana are not here right now. The past few reunions have led to some major conflicts amongst the cast which is why, this season, some of the moms have refused to get on stage together.”

A clip from the last reunion is then shown where the drama between Kailyn Lowry and Briana DeJesus unfolded. The drama got so bad that when the some of the cast were on stage, Briana DeJesus came out yelling at Kailyn and Briana’s sister Brittany got involved.

Dr. Drew then asked Leah and Chelsea how they felt about the fact that the cast could not be together on stage. Chelsea Houska answered first.

“It is too bad, but I mean I feel like it’s for the best right now. You know, it feels a lot less stressful this time.”

Leah chimed in saying, “It’s been easier, way easier this time.”

Chelsea revealed that she had been “so stressed” to go to the last reunion, fearing that something would happen since there was so much tension among the cast.

Of course, with the girls not meeting at the same time, the drama will likely be at a minimum, at least between the cast members.

Loading...

Chelsea Houska, Leah Messer, Kailyn Lowry, and Jenelle Evans have all been sharing their stories on the show for nearly a decade. Briana DeJesus was added to the cast in 2017, and she struck up a relationship with Kailyn’s ex-husband, Javi Marroquin. It was the relationship that caused animosity between the two women. While Jenelle Evans has since been let go from the show, she will still appear on the reunion special in a separate segment.

Toward the end of the clip, Leah talks about the fact that, at one time, the cast was relatively close to one another.

“We used to be close and there’s even been disagreements that we could still set on this stage, I think what really blew it up was the fight.”

The Teen Mom 2 reunion will be in three parts, and the first part will air Monday night on MTV.