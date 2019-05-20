‘Teen Mom OG’ Dad Tyler Baltierra Looks Back On Adoption 10 Years Later: ‘We Had To Make The Hardest Decision’

It’s hard to believe that it has been 10 years since the Teen Mom OG cast was first introduced to viewers on their episodes of 16 and Pregnant. As the new season sets to air, Tyler Baltierra took some time to reflect back on the birthday of his first daughter with Catelynn Lowell, the daughter they chose to place for adoption on their episode.

Taking to Instagram, Tyler shared a photo of Carly holding Novalee. In the photo, Carly’s face is not shown, but Novalee is looking at her in awe. With the photo, Tyler looked back at the adoption that took place 10 years ago, reflecting on the decision that Tyler said wasn’t easy for him or Catelynn saying it was the “hardest decision of their lives.” At the time, Catelynn and Tyler were just 17-years-old and unprepared to raise their daughter. He wrote about how he and Catelynn held her after she was born, knowing that they would have to say goodbye to her.

“10 years ago, we had to make the hardest decision of our lives & give you everything your innocent life deserved that we just couldn’t provide at the time. 10 years ago, we held each other & wept as we watched you drive away in the back of the car with the only parents that were worthy to be yours.”

As most fans who watch the show know, Catelynn and Tyler chose adoption for Carly on their Season 1 episode of 16 and Pregnant, a difficult decision without a doubt. They chose a couple that they believed would be wonderful parents for Carly. Although they placed their daughter for adoption, the couple has had opportunities to visit with her every once in a while over the years, because the adoption was not a closed one.

Tyler added, “10 years ago…your life changed so many others for the better & has blessed more lives than I can count. We love you so much”

He concluded his post by telling Carly “happy birthday.”

The post received comments from many fans, some even sharing their own adoption stories and thanking the couple for sharing their story with the world.

Kailyn Lowry from Teen Mom 2 even commented saying, “I have the chills!!! So so proud of y’all & happy birthday to Carly!”

Since their episode of 16 and Pregnant, Tyler Baltierra and Catelynn Lowell have gone on to have two more daughters, Novalee and Vaeda. The couple tied the knot in 2015.

The new season of Teen Mom OG is set to air on MTV starting in June. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, the trailer for the new season looks back at some of the earlier seasons of the show.