Lisa Vanderpump Fires Back At ‘RHOBH’ Co-Stars After She’s Mocked For Taking Lie Detector Test

The 'Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' veteran says she handled the Puppy Gate drama with 'the truth.'

Lisa Vanderpump is not playing games. The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star was seen talking a lie detector test at the end of the most recent episode of the Bravo reality show after her castmates accused her of leaking a tabloid story about Dorit Kemsley’s Puppy Gate scandal. Vanderpump’s Real Housewives co-stars have been speaking out about the wealthy restaurateur’s rogue move, and now Vanderpump is clapping back at them.

Lisa Vanderpump took to Twitter to respond to her castmates after they questioned why she would go so far as to take a lie detector test to attempt to prove her innocence.

“Ha yes…just because you call me a liar for fifteen episodes in front of millions, why on earth would I want to take a lie detector lol? So ridiculous…I should just agree with them.”

Last week’s Real Housewives of Beverly Hills episode ended with Lisa Vanderpump being hooked up to a lie detector in an effort to clear her name amid rumors that she leaked the story that Dorit Kemsley’s Vanderpump Dogs puppy ended up at a kill shelter. Lisa was accompanied by Vanderpump Dog Foundation’s Executive Director John Sessa as she asked, “What have you gotten me into?”

Vanderpump’s lie detector hookup was questioned by Real Housewives of Beverly Hills veteran Kyle Richards, who tweeted, “Are you kidding me? NOOOOOO. Who goes to these lengths?”

BravoTV reports that fellow RHOBH star Erika Girardi appeared on Watch What Happens Live and said of Vanderpump, “Who does that?”

When Bravo host Andy Cohen pointed out that it could be a way for Lisa to prove her innocence once and for all, Erika said, “That’s not the way to do it.”

Even former Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Joyce Giraud, who supports Vanderpump’s Puppy Gate stance, noted that her friend should never feel that she has to take a lie detector test, as previously shared by The Inquisitr.

Lisa Vanderpump has been called a liar by several former Real Housewives of Beverly Hills co-stars and has been accused of trying to cause friction between Dorit, Kyle, and fellow RHOBH co-star Teddi Mellencamp. Vanderpump stopped filming with the cast amid the Puppy Gate drama, but based on her willingness to take a lie detector test, she is standing by her story that she had no involvement in spreading Dorit’s story.

Lisa Vanderpump told Us Weekly that she was tired of hearing that the other Housewives didn’t believe her, especially after she swore on her own children’s’ lives that she had no involvement in the tabloid leak.

“I handled it with the truth and that’s why I ended up doing the lie detector test,” Vanderpump told Us. “Because I was like, I was so sick of them saying, ‘Oh, I don’t believe this.’ Or ‘I don’t believe that.’ Or ‘You did this.'”

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills airs Tuesdays at 9 p.m. on Bravo.