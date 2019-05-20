How Did Stassi Schroeder And Boyfriend Beau Clark Meet? The ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Stars Tell All

Stassi Schroeder have been dating for over a year.

A Vanderpump Rules cast member introduced Stassi Schroeder and Beau Clark after her breakup from Patrick Meagher in August 2017.

During a recent After Show taping, per BravoTV, Schroeder and Clark sat down to discuss their romance. After being asked how they met, they revealed it was Kristen Doute, a longtime friend of Schroeder’s, who brought them together. However, her efforts to make their romance happen were initially delayed.

According to Schroeder, she wasn’t in the best place immediately after her split from Meagher and didn’t want to jump into anything with someone new too soon. As she explained, Doute showed her photos of Clark and she found him attractive but because her breakup was still fresh, she waited a bit until deciding to meet him.

At the same time that Doute was showing photos of Clark to Schroeder, she was also showing photos of Schroeder to Clark. Unfortunately, he wasn’t immediately interested. As he explained, he thought Schroeder looked like a “bottle service girl” who frequented clubs and was a bit of a bimbo.

Once Schroeder and Clark finally did meet at a Connor McGregor fight party, after Schroeder decided to approach him and break the ice, things were a bit awkward. Then, two nights later, while attending a fashion event with Doute at the Mondrian Hotel in West Hollywood, Schroeder and Clark began chatting with one another and didn’t stop until the venue closed.

During an interview with Us Weekly magazine last summer, Schroeder opened up about her romance with Clark and admitted that he is much different than the men she’s dated in the past, including Meagher and her co-star, Jax Taylor.

“I feel really lucky right now,” she said. “I haven’t had a relationship like this. I didn’t know that I could find someone that we’d just be best friends and love each other and he’d be so nice to me and supportive and the fact that this was his idea.”

Prior to Clark, Schroeder dated Meagher on and off for four years.

“Well, we’ve had an up and down relationship from the beginning, and it was kind of our pattern obviously, to break up and make up,” Schroeder told the magazine in December 2017. “But this time was, to me, a shock. Like the real, full breakup.”

To see more of Schroeder, Clark, and their co-stars, don’t miss new episodes of Vanderpump Rules Season 7 on Monday nights at 9 p.m. on Bravo TV.