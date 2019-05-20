‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoilers For Monday, May 20: Hope Demands An Explanation

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for Monday, May 20 reveal that Hope Logan Spencer (Annika Noelle) will confront Zoe Buckingham (Kiara Barnes) and Florence Fulton (Katrina Bowden). She will be rattled when she begins firing questions at them. Hope has been left in the dark for too long, and it seems as if this may be the beginning of the end for this scheming duo.

Zoe was appalled when she found out that Flo had moved into the Forrester mansion, per The Inquisitr. She confronted the former croupier at Quinn (Rena Sofer) and Eric Forrester’s (John McCook) house. Zoe felt that Flo should be keeping her distance from these people, yet she has systematically been drawing closer to them. In fact, she was now living in the Forrester house. Zoe felt that she could not handle the pressure of living and working so closely with the people whom she had betrayed.

The two began to argue about Flo’s relationship with the Spencers, Logans, and Forresters. Zoe then yelled that Hope could never find out the truth about Beth. Hope, who had been standing at the front door, heard Zoe’s statement. She immediately wanted to know what they were talking about. She became agitated because they were talking about her daughter and wanted to know what was going on.

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers indicate that Hope will startle Flo and Zoe, per Highlight Hollywood. They don’t know how much of their conversation she heard and will be at a loss for words. After deducing how much Hope knows, one of them will quickly come up with a plausible reason as to why they were discussing Beth. It appears as if their answer will satisfy Hope for now at least. However, it’s only a matter of time before the truth comes out and Hope begins to piece the puzzle together.

Although Flo says that she wants to come clean to Hope, she has other considerations. She won’t want to confess now that she is so close to getting the man of her dreams. Flo knows that Wyatt Spencer (Darin Brooks) can never find out about the baby swap or else she will lose him. It appears as if Zoe and Flo will continue to keep Hope in the dark and they won’t tell her that Phoebe (Rosalind Aune and Isabella de Armas) is actually Beth.

