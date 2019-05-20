‘Days Of Our Lives’ Weekly Preview Spoilers: Eve Donovan Rules Salem

Days of Our Lives spoilers for the week of May 20 have been revealed in the latest weekly preview, and fans are going to see a huge shakeup in Salem.

According to the weekly promo, Days of Our Lives fans are about to see Eve Donovan (Kassie DePaiva) completely take over Salem.

Eve will be named the brand new police commissioner after Hope Brady (Kristian Alfonso) is fired from the position, and she’s going to milk it for all that it’s worth.

Eve will not only rub Hope’s nose in the fact that she’s gotten her job, but she’ll also begin to take the people in Salem down that she has issues with.

The first person on her list will, of course, be Ben Weston (Robert Scott Wilson). Eve has a legitimate reason to hate Ben, as he murdered her daughter, Paige, in cold blood.

As viewers know, Ben was in the throes of a serious mental illness during his murder spree. However, Eve doesn’t care about the reason. She only knows that with her new position she has the power to take her daughter’s killer down once and for all.

Another person that Eve will want to seek to destroy is Xander Cook (Paul Telfer). Eve is seen in the clip interrogating Xander, whom she could try to bust for one of his many crimes. However, she may try to enlist Xander’s help, as she’s been known to get herself into some shading dealings as well.

Eve’s new job title could also prove to be a problem for Jennifer Horton (Melissa Reeves). Not only are Jen and Eve old enemies, but they also have a lot of bad blood between them currently due to the fact that Eve is married to Jen’s former husband, Jack Deveraux.

Jennifer tried to stop the wedding between the couple, knowing that Eve is using Jack’s amnesia to her full advantage, but she was unable to reason with the father of her children.

In addition, Jennifer is a reporter who relies on police cooperation for certain stories, and if Eve gives the world that officers such as Lani Price (Sal Stowers) and Eli Grant (Lamon Archey) aren’t allowed to give statements to the press, Jennifer could be looking a huge career hurdle that she needs to jump over.

It seems that Jack and Eve are poised for a huge Salem takeover, and many citizens won’t be on board with their brand of change.

