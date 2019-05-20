‘Game Of Thrones’ Season 8 Finale: Here’s Who Died In Episode 6

As the epic fantasy series concluded, only one major character lost their life.

The very last ever episode of HBO’s Game of Thrones has just aired and as the dust of King’s Landing settles, fans are coming to grips with who lived and died in the Season 8 finale.

SPOILER ALERT: This article discusses Episode 6 of HBO’s Game of Thrones Season 8. Please proceed with caution if you have not yet viewed this episode and wish to avoid spoilers.

As Ramsay Bolton (Iwan Rheon) once famously said in Game of Thrones, “If you think this has a happy ending, you haven’t been paying attention,” and the Season 8 finale is no exception. Except that it also, somehow, manages to tie up the loose ends in a satisfactory way.

That doesn’t mean that everyone survived and people cheered in glory and delight. Oh no, people still died, and one of them is one of the most major characters of the entire series.

First, though, a confirmation was made about the fate of the Lannister siblings, Cersei (Lena Headey) and Jaime (Nikolaj Coster-Waldau). Tyrion (Peter Dinklage) found his brother and sister buried in the rubble and it was confirmed to viewers in this scene that Jaime and Cersei had died in the previous episode of Game of Thrones.

Helen Sloan / HBO

While many Game of Thrones fans felt that Daenerys Targaryen (Emilia Clarke) fell too abruptly off the deep end and into madness in the last episode, her descent was foreshadowed much earlier than merely in Episode 5. The season 8 finale episode sees her continue to want to conquer the world and to dominate over absolutely everyone alive, leading to some worrying times for Tyrion Lannister and Jon Snow (Kit Harington).

After a lot of discussion between the pair, Jon then came to his own conclusion on what needed to be done.

After talking to Daenerys about how she has slaughtered innocent people and that her army was continuing to do so, Jon ended up stabbing Daenerys and cradled her as she died in his arms.

Drogon approached after that and it appeared that Jon expected to be killed by Daenerys’ faithful dragon. However, Drogon melted the iron throne and took Daenerys’ body away.

So, while Daenerys was the only major character death in Game of Thrones, the iron throne that everyone fought so bitterly for was also decimated. And, as a result of this democracy was also born.

Episode 6 was the final episode of HBO’s Game of Thrones Season 8 and the series overall. HBO is currently in production on a prequel series set in the same universe as Game of Thrones. However, no release date has yet been announced for this new series.