‘Attack On Titan’ Season 3 Part 2, Episode 4 Hints At Death Of Survey Corps’ Commander

Attack on Titan Season 3 Part 2 Episode 4 started with the Colossal Titan wreaking havoc inside the wall of Shiganshina District. While searching for Eren Yeager, the Colossal Titan is destroying and setting every house on fire. Most members of the Survey Corps urged Armin Arlert to give an order, but he doesn’t seem to be his usual self since he negotiated terms of surrender with Bertolt Hoover.

Jean Kirstein was left with no choice but to take the lead. After seeing the Colossal Titan getting closer to the wall, Jean ordered Eren to get his attention. The Colossal Titan saw them, but he continued walking towards the wall. Eren and the Survey Corps decided to make a move to prevent the Colossal Titan from reaching the wall. Eren tried to slow down the Colossal Titan by targeting its feet. Sasha, Connie, and Jean distracted the Colossal Titan, while Mikasa positioned herself to attack its nape using Thunder Spear.

Unfortunately, their plan was a complete failure. Attack on Titan Season 3 Part 2 Episode 4 featured the Colossal Titan sending Eren flying to the wall. Eren is almost unconscious and doesn’t seem to have energy left to move. Meanwhile, the Colossal Titan used the steam stored inside his body to blow Sasha, Connie, Jean, and Mikasa. Most of them avoided damage, except Mikasa, who suffered a deep wound in her left arm. The Survey Corps inside the wall is currently in a more complicated situation as the Armored Titan has finally recovered and ready to return to action.

ATTACK ON TITAN Fans Think EREN Succeeds Where GAME OF THRONES' DAENERYS Fails: https://t.co/akpwBXN9kw pic.twitter.com/O3ywoGsd7G — ComicBook NOW! (@ComicBookNOW) May 19, 2019

Attack on Titan Season 3 Part 2 Episode 4 also showed the intense events outside the walls. While everyone is busy taking down the small Titans, the Beast Titan made a surprise attack. The Beast Titan attacked the Survey Corps using the rocks collected by the Cart Titan. Several experienced members of the Survey Corps were killed, leaving Erwin Smith and Levi Ackerman with the new recruits.

Erwin and Levi ordered their men to go closer to the wall and stay away from the Beast Titan’s attack range. Just when everyone thought that their mission was a failure, Erwin stood up and told them about their plan. Erwin and the Survey Corps used themselves as decoys, while Levi is getting himself closer to the Beast Titan. Before they executed their plan, Erwin expressed his willingness to die and give up on his dream to see what is hidden under the Yeager’s basement for the sake of humanity. The final scenes of Attack on Titan Season 3 Part 2 Episode 4 featured more casualties from the Survey Corps, including the death of one of humanity’s greatest commander.