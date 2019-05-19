Emilia Clarke Tributes Daenerys Targaryen Ahead Of ‘Game Of Thrones’ Series Finale

Emilia Clarke, who plays Daenerys Targaryen on Game of Thrones, just posted an emotional tribute to her character on Instagram. The 32-year-old actress touched on how the show shaped her not just as an actor but as a woman and human being, and also spoke about the death of her father in 2016 — just before the seventh season of the show began.

“Finding the words to write this post has left me overwhelmed with how much I want to say but how small words feel in comparison to what this show and Dany have meant to me.”

“The mother of dragons chapter has taken up the whole of my adult life. This woman has taken up the whole of my heart,” she continued.

Clarke thanked her “kind magical fans” and shared photos of the cast and crew — both in costume and at an informal gathering — as well as a selfie of herself as Daenerys and a photo of her character’s iconic wig.

Game of Thrones Season 8 has received a mixed reception, with many fans upset with its shortened length, and some accusing David Benioff and D. B. Weiss of ruining the story. As The Inquisitr reported, more than 1 million people have signed a Change.org petition for a remake of the controversial final season.

“David Benioff and D.B. Weiss have proven themselves to be woefully incompetent writers when they have no source material (i.e. the books) to fall back on,” wrote Dylan D., who started the petition to HBO.

“This series deserves a final season that makes sense. ”

But although Game of Thrones is coming to an end, it’s not the last we’ll see of Westeros, per The Inquisitr. At least one spinoff of the series is in development and is tentatively titled Bloodmoon. The series will reportedly take place thousands of years before the events of Game of Thrones and cover Westeros as it plunges from the Golden Age of Heroes into its darkest hour.

The Age of Heroes refers to the time period of Westeros after the First Men arrived and — following thousands of years at war — made a pact that led to a period of peace, per The Inquisitr.

The series has reportedly begun filming at Glenariff in Northern Ireland, and other reports suggest that the team has already shot at Belfast, Northern Ireland. Naomi Watts is confirmed in the show’s lineup, and some fans believe she will play Nissa, wife of Azor “Lord of Light” Ahai.

The Game of Thrones series finale airs at 9 p.m. ET on Sunday, May 19.