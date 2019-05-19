‘Teen Mom 2’ Star Kailyn Lowry Hopes Jenelle Evans’ Kids Are ‘Happy And Healthy’

With Jenelle Evans involved in a custody battle for her kids, many are wondering what her former Teen Mom 2 co-stars think about everything. According to a new report from US Weekly, Kailyn Lowry recently spoke out about the situation.

According to the report, TMZ caught up with Kail and her Coffee Convos co-host Lindsie Chrisley in New York City. The mom of three revealed that people have messaged her and asked her to take custody of Jenelle’s daughter.

“People are messaging me and asking me if I’ll take Ensley, so I’m like, ‘Ohhh, I don’t know. I don’t want to get involved.’ I’m not considering it at this time. but I hope that the children are … happy and healthy overall.”

Jenelle Evans’ kids were removed from her care after her husband killed her French bulldog, Nugget. Jenelle confirmed that her dog was “gone forever” in an Instagram post which showed a picture of Jenelle with her dog.

Reportedly, Jenelle’s daughter is in the custody of her grandmother while her son is with his father, Jenelle’s ex-boyfriend Nathan Griffith. Her oldest son Jace continues to be in the care of her mother, Barbara, who has had custody of him since he was young.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Jenelle is reportedly “so sick over everything” as she continues to fight for custody of her kids. However, details of the situation will likely be few as the judge has asked that Jenelle and all those involved do not speak about the case.

Jenelle shared her life on Teen Mom 2 for nearly a decade. While both she and her former co-star Kailyn Lowry were mothers of three kids, that was seemingly the only thing the one-time friends had in common. A feud between Jenelle and Kail has been ongoing and was shown on the most recent season of Teen Mom 2. In one particularly surprising scene, a social media video which showed Jenelle setting fire to a gift sent from Kailyn was aired.

While Kailyn will return for Season 9B of Teen Mom 2 along with Leah Messer, Chelsea Houska, and Briana DeJesus, Jenelle was not asked back to share her story. However, the mom of three admitted she “saw it coming.”

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Jenelle spoke to US Weekly and revealed her thoughts on being let go from the show.

“I was a little bit shocked but I saw it coming. It’s shocking still but I respect their decision and have nothing but love for MTV.”

The Teen Mom 2 reunion special will begin airing on Monday night.