Wendy Williams Defends Kelly Ripa’s Scathing Remarks About The ‘Bachelor’ Franchise

'It’s so stupid, women parading themselves around,' said Wendy Williams of the show 'The Bachelor'.

For some people, watching The Bachelor or The Bachelorette is simply one of their Monday evening habits and a way to de-stress. Yes, sometimes the show seems to be a little catty and it’s certainly not for everyone, but some Americans really enjoy tuning in for the weekly drama. In fact, it’s become increasingly popular for people to have viewing parties at their home during which they come together to watch each episode unfold. Television personality Kelly Ripa has made it very clear that she is no fan of the show. She made some scathing remarks about the franchise while on-air last week and caused quite a controversy on social media. Nevertheless, television host Wendy Williams is stepping in to defend Ripa by claiming she feels the same way about the series, according to Fox News.

Ripa called The Bachelor a “gross” show and explained why she doesn’t care to watch it. She finds it unnecessary for so many beautiful women to compete against one another for one guy that typically isn’t that special. She made her feelings perfectly clear on Tuesday’s episode of Live with Kelly and Ryan.

“I can’t stand the idea of 25 exceptional women fighting over one ordinary fella, in my opinion. You know how I feel, ladies — we are too special to be arguing over a guy.”

She’s correct in that both The Bachelor and The Bachelorette generally include a lot of fighting, with many of the women tearing one another down to put themselves in a better place with the man they are all pursuing.

Wendy Williams is team Kelly Ripa in the feud between the 'Live' host and 'Bachelor' creator, Mike Fleiss! Wendy defended Kelly's opinion that the reality dating show is 'disgusting' and admitted that it's also 'degrading!' And, she threw a dig at Fleiss… https://t.co/VLey16BVoM — Luca Forzin (@Luca_Forzin) May 17, 2019

Ripa received some online hate from some of the prominent members of Bachelor nation, including the show’s longtime host Chris Harrison.

“Look out #BachelorNation ⁦@KellyRipa⁩ is coming after you and your ‘disgusting’ Monday night habit,” Harrison wrote on Twitter.

But Ripa is definitely not the only person who sees the shortcoming of the popular reality series. Williams could certainly see where she was coming from in terms of her critiques. She explained that she’s no fan of the popular series either and finds it degrading how some of the women behave towards one another.

“I’m not a fan of ‘The Bachelor’ or ‘The Bachelorette’ either. It’s so stupid, women parading themselves around. It depends on who you are, what you want to do with your life. For me, it’s degrading.”

Of course, it is often this drama that Ripa and Williams are speaking of that causes so many people to tune in, so it’s definitely not hurting ratings.