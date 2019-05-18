Madonna Accused Of Singing Off Key During Eurovision Song Contest Performance

Madonna, performs live on stage after the 64th annual Eurovision Song Contest held at Tel Aviv Fairgrounds on May 18, 2019 in Tel Aviv, Israel.
Michael Campanella / Getty Images
Celebrities

Yesterday, The Inquisitr announced the news that Madonna would be performing at the Eurovision Song Contest, despite there being rumors that she wouldn’t be.

Eurovision tweeted on their official Twitter account the exciting news.

“Madonna confirmed at #Eurovision final klaxon,” they posted with a sassy gif of the Queen of Pop strutting on a stage.

A lot of fans were delighted to hear that she would be performing after there was a lot of speculation that she wasn’t going to be apart of the final. However, some fans and activists weren’t happy about the news. They wanted the “Get Together” entertainer to join the artists who have protested against Israel’s treatment of its Palestinian neighbors.

Madonna responded to the backlash and tried to convince everyone that she wouldn’t stop performing just to suit someone’s political agenda.

“I’ll never stop playing music to suit someone’s political agenda, nor will I stop speaking out against violations of human rights wherever in the world they may be,” she stated.

“I hope and pray that we will soon break free from this terrible cycle of destruction and create a new path towards peace,” she continued.

When it actually came down to performing on the night, she sang two songs. Her iconic single, “Like A Prayer” and her latest release, “Future” featuring rapper, Quavo. It wasn’t confirmed if Quavo was going to appear at the event originally, but in the end, he did.

Without a surprise, a lot of people had something to say about the Queen of Pop’s performance. Unfortunately, most of them were negative as she was accused of singing off key and out of tune by those on Twitter.

It was said previously that her performance was going to be political. Despite the negative attention it got on social media about her vocals, the political statement didn’t get left unnoticed.

Next month, she will release her fourteenth studio album, Madame X. The record will be released via Interscope Records and will contain collaborations with Maluma, Swae Lee, Anitta, and Quavo. To support the record, she will embark on a world tour. Recently, The Inquisitr noted that it will be a more intimate show for the star who is used to performing in arenas and stadiums. This time, she is playing theaters.

Madonna remains one of the most successful music acts from the past four decades and continues to make an impact on pop culture, regardless of what anyone says.

On Instagram, Madonna has over 13.7 million followers and has been posting various images under her “Madame X” persona.