‘Game Of Thrones’ Fan Made Petition For New Final Season Reaches 1 Million Signatures

Over 1 million people have signed a Change.org petition calling for the final season of Game Of Thrones to be overhauled.

It was started by a fan of the show named Dylan D., who claims to have created it after Episode 4 of the final season, “The Last Of The Starks.”

“I was just so disappointed and angry,” Dylan writes in a recent update on the petition’s webpage. “It was simply me venting a bit.”

This appeal for a new season was posted on a subreddit dedicated to Game Of Thrones commentary and at first, it didn’t get much traction. But that all changed after Episode 5 aired. During that episode, one of the show’s main characters, Daenerys Targaryen, burned innocent civilians atop her enormous dragon. Both fans and critics alike have said that this was very uncharacteristic for her since she had shown compassion and mercy for the less fortunate in previous seasons. Furthermore, during this season, she assisted other living characters from an existential crisis in the form of an ancient ice zombie and his army.

The reaction to the petition has been mixed. As Buzzfeed reports, Riverdale actress Lili Reinhart has called the petition “ridiculous.”

“This is not how television works,” she wrote in an Instagram comment. “TV shows are not fan service. It’s ridiculous of people to think they can demand creative change from artists.”

But other people have defended the petition, called it a means for fans to express their displeasure with the current season, Buzzfeed notes. On Instagram, in response to Reinhart, one fan noted that Riverdale often implements “fan service” in their shows.

“Riverdale has so much fan service,” they wrote. “Like characters using couple names that fans give them… that’s fan service!”

With one more episode to go in the series, it remains to be seen whether the number of signatures on the petition will drastically increase. It will depend on how it’s received. But given the upswell of negative reactions, it’s hard to imagine that the Game Of Thrones showrunners, D.B Weiss and David Benioff, haven’t heard about it.

Some of the cast members have heard about it and they’re speaking out.

“It’s ridiculous that people think they can just demand a different ending because they don’t like it,” said Isaac Hempstead Wright, who plays Brandon Stark, in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter. “I have stupidly taken it quite personally, which obviously I shouldn’t. In my opinion, it’s a great ending.”