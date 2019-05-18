Gabrielle Union Flaunts Toned Legs While Wearing Booty Shorts In Latest Instagram Update

Gabrielle Union showed some leg as she supported Janet Jackson on Friday.

In her latest Instagram post, Union is embracing the legendary singer after attending the opening night of her Las Vegas residency show, called “Metamorphosis.” According to Union’s Instagram Stories, she joined Queen Latifah as they boarded a private plane for the performance. At the actual show, Union wore a Fyodor Golan blazer and matching booty shorts that showed off her toned legs and thighs. The L.A.’s Finest actress also rocked Daniel Patrick high top sneakers, a long ponytail, and hooped Alison Lou earrings. The photo was shared with Union’s 12.8 million followers and received more than 150,000 likes. The photo also received more than 900 comments from Union’s fans.

“Omg! Your outfit is everything!” one follower exclaimed.

“Your smile is straight up fan-girl,” another fan said of Union’s excitement of being next to Jackson.

The Inquisitr previously shared that Jackson’s first performance at the Park theater was one to remember. The 53-year-old entertainer reportedly had head-turning costume changes, with dance moves to match. The Las Vegas residency will reportedly run for 18 shows and will include the songstress’ hits like, “The Pleasure Principle,” “Control,” “What Have You Done For Me Lately,” and “All For You.” In addition to Union, celebrity sightings at the show included Carrie Ann Inaba, Eve, and Scott Evans.

The America’s Got Talent host also showed off her sultry side on Friday in another Instagram post. Union posted a photo of her rocking a colorful, strapless dress from her Gabrielle Union Collection with retailer New York and Company. The dress shows off the 46-year-old starlet’s stunning figure and short, ear-length haircut.

“This dress has been a game changer for me – it’s as comfortable as wearing pajamas out in public but you look fly and elegant, she captioned. “And I have been LIVING in this look. So happy it’s finally available for all of you!”

The seemingly ageless beauty also shared a post on Thursday, May 16. This time, she is dancing while rocking a long, slick braid, a lace crop top, and a black skirt. According to her caption, she is promoting her Spectrum drama, which also stars Jessica Alba. The Bad Boys spinoff premiered on Monday, May 13 and gives both Union and Alba executive producer credits, per The Grio. Union admitted that by taking on the role as EP, she and Alba, “created the show we would watch ourselves,” which she said isn’t something she has come across often in her career.

Fans of Union can follow her on Instagram for her latest updates.