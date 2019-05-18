Kailyn Lowry Talks About Her Relationship Status In New ‘Teen Mom 2’ Reunion Clip

Over Season 9 of Teen Mom 2, it has been unclear where Kailyn Lowry’s relationship with the father of her youngest son stands. In a new preview clip released by MTV, Kail sat down with Dr. Drew and Nessa for the Teen Mom 2 reunion and opens up about where her relationship with Chris Lopez stands.

Nessa said she wanted to talk about Kail’s relationship status and asked where Kail’s relationship with Chris stood. Kailyn opened up and revealed that she and Chris “don’t’ talk.” She says that the two have not talked for about eight weeks. As some fans of the show may remember, Chris showed up to Kailyn’s launch party to support her and she revealed that, after the launch party, things between her and the father of her youngest son were “fine.” However, she says that after that, things just didn’t “work out.”

Nessa asked who “made the call” to end things and Kail revealed that it was her who left. The mom-of-three then went on to explain a situation that she found herself in that ended up with her being “humiliated.”

“I threw a baby shower for his best friend and found out that one of the girls that he cheated on me with was sitting next to me the whole time and I had no idea and he did and she did and I sat there and didn’t find out til the end so I was humiliated.”

As most viewers may know, while most cast members significant others have appeared on the show in some capacity, Chris has not. Kail opened up about that as well and revealed that she tried to keep Chris out of her storyline, but that the relationship between the two was impacting her life. The impact caused it all to “boil over” to the show.

Although there sounds like there is some drama between Kailyn and Chris, Kail doesn’t seem to be letting it bring her down too much. Recently, she took a vacation with her castmate and good friend Leah Messer. The two visited Costa Rica together and shared photos of their fun-filled adventures.

Leah Messer’s sneak peek for the Teen Mom 2 reunion has also been revealed. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Leah and her ex-husband, Jeremy Calvert, take the stage together and talk about the status of their relationship. While they are not back together, many fans are hoping the two rekindle their romance.

The Teen Mom 2 reunion will air Monday night on MTV.