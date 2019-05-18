Janet Jackson Fans Can’t Cope After The Opening Night Of Her ‘Metamorphosis’ Vegas Residency

Last night, Janet Jackson kicked off her Las Vegas residency at Park Theater, and boy, the audience was in for a treat. Titled, “Metamorphosis,” the show is like no other she has ever done.

On May 16, Jackson turned 53 years of age and continues to inspire so many people after a career spanning four decades.

The Daily Mail reported her multiple costume changes as well as the famous faces that turned up to see the music legend. Eve, Gabrielle Union, Queen Latifah, Carrie Ann Inaba, and Scott Evans were a few of many who made sure they saw the “Together Again” songstress on her opening night.

As for the costume changes, there were many. From a black and white PVC ensemble to more colorful numbers that consist of pink, green, yellow, and some denim, Janet is making sure her audience has a whole range of looks to drool over.

The show that will run until August will consist of a whopping 38-song setlist, which Just Jared has noted.

The running order:

1. “Empty”
2. “Feedback”
3. “Trust a Try”
4. “If”
5. “You”
6. “What Have You Done for Me Lately”
7. “Control”
8. “Nasty”
9. “The Pleasure Principle”
10. “When I Think of You”
11. “R&B Junkie”
12. “The Best Things in Life Are Free”
13. “That’s the Way Love Goes”
14. “Got ’til It’s Gone”
15. “Come Back to Me”
16. “Funny How Time Flies (When You’re Having Fun)”
17. “Let’s Wait Awhile”
18. “China Love”
19. “Together Again”
20. “All for You”
21. “I Get Lonely”
22. “Moist”
23. “Any Time, Any Place”
24. “Go Deep”
25. “Come On Get Up”
26. “Rock With U”
27. “Throb”
28. “All Nite (Don’t Stop)”
29. “State of the World”
30. “The Knowledge”
31. “Miss You Much”
32. “Love Will Never Do (Without You)”
33. “Alright”
34. “Escapade”
35. “Black Cat”
36. “Rhythm Nation”
37. “Doesn’t Really Matter” (Encore)
38. “Made for Now” (Encore)

Fans have reacted to what they’ve seen via social media so far and can’t wait to attend one of the future shows, or wish they were.

And those were in the audience last night are yet to recover from what they witnessed in person.

The “Jan Fam” also loved that Janet was performing album tracks that weren’t released as singles.

After her set was done, Queen Latifah uploaded a video to her Instagram page where she praised the “Made For Now” hitmaker’s concert. She called “Metamorphosis” the most incredible Janet Jackson show and referred to Janet as the “Queen who ruled the stage.”

“Congratulations @janetjackson on your OPENING NIGHT at The Park MGM Las Vegas. Oh Yeah… I’ll be back,” she captioned her clip, letting those know that she will be back for another slice.

Due to demand, Janet had to add more dates to the residency before it even started, which The Inquisitr reported.

“All For U! Because of demand, three new dates have been added for #MetamorphosisVegas! Aug. 14, 16, & 17 go on sale this Friday, May 17!” she shared at the beginning of the week.

Later this year, Janet will celebrate her legendary 1989 studio album, Janet Jackson’s Rhythm Nation 1814, turning 30-years-old. In the show, she pays a tribute to the album by performing eight songs taken from the era. The album broke a record on the Billboard charts by scoring herself seven top five singles from one era. The album became her second No. 1 in the U.S., and her fans have since given her a No. 1 in each of the last four decades, an achievement only matched by Barbra Streisand, Bruce Springsteen, and U2.