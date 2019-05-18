WWE News: WWE Cancels ‘SmackDown Live’ Event For Next Week Due To A ‘Scheduling Conflict’

The "Wild Card Rule" has now taken away one whole event from the fans.

It is a rather big time in WWE right now as the Money In The Bank pay-per-view is on Sunday and Super ShowDown in Saudi Arabia happens early next month. As the superstars prepare for big title matches and championship opportunities on Sunday, fans are preparing to go to their upcoming events. Unfortunately, fans in Lowell, Massachusetts won’t be able to see their favorites since Monday night’s event has officially been cancelled.

WWE was set to have the superstars of SmackDown Live at a live event on the evening of Monday, May 20, 2019. It was going to take place in Lowell, but on Friday, the official website of the Tsongas Center revealed that the event had to be cancelled and won’t take place.

“The WWE Live event scheduled for Monday May 20th at Tsongas Center in Lowell, MA has been cancelled due to a scheduling conflict. Any tickets purchased via credit card will be automatically refunded. Please allow 5-7 business days for the refund to take place. Tickets that were purchased with cash at the Tsongas Center at UMass Lowell Box Office must be returned to the point of purchase in order to be refunded. We apologize for the inconvenience.”

While it has been revealed that there is a “scheduling conflict,” there is obviously more to this whole situation. WWE has had this event scheduled for quite some time which means that there should be no conflict for them or the arena, but it may be Vince McMahon’s doing as to why the cancellation occurred.

Wrestling Inc. is reporting that Monday Night Raw will have their televised event as usual, but they won’t have only superstars from the red brand. It appears as if the SmackDown Live superstars are being brought to Albany, New York and they are scheduled to appear on Monday night’s show as well.

This is all part of the “Wild Card Rule” that Vince McMahon put in place a few weeks ago. As reported by The Inquisitr, four superstars from Raw can head to SmackDown Live each week while four blue brand superstars can go to Mondays as well.

The interesting thing here is that the cancellation of a WWE Live Event means there are going to be a lot more than four superstars jumping shows. It’s not quite known just what is in the works for WWE next week, but something big enough is happening to bring almost the entire roster together in one place. This could end up being preparation for the WWE Super ShowDown in Saudi Arabia which will feature a 50-man battle royal.