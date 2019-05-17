‘General Hospital’ Spoilers: Show Hints At Possible Jax And Nina Romance, And Fans Are Up For It

Friday’s episode of General Hospital focused on the Nurses Ball arrivals and fans couldn’t help but latch onto one interesting interaction as things got going. Actor Ingo Rademacher is back as Jasper “Jax” Jacks, and for the first time, he crossed paths with Nina Reeves, currently played by Michelle Stafford. The sparks immediately flew and viewers seem up for this pairing.

Jax has had his fair share of romances over the years that he has been in-and-out of Port Charles, but he is currently single. Two of his previous partners are still around, Carly and Sam, but obviously, neither of them are currently available for a renewed romance. As soon as it was revealed that Rademacher was returning, seemingly long-term, viewers started to speculate about which lady might become a new romantic partner for him.

During Friday’s show, it became pretty obvious that the writers want to test the waters of a Jax and Nina pairing. Of course, Nina is engaged to marry Valentin soon. However, General Hospital spoilers hint that this relationship will hit rough waters not too much further down the road when the truth about Valentin and Sasha’s scheme emerges.

It’s hard to imagine a scenario where Nina can forgive Valentin for faking three DNA tests to make it look like Sasha is her biological daughter. Assuming that Nina puts an end to her relationship with Valentin, she’ll eventually need a new shoulder to lean on. Based on the sparks that flew when she met Jax, it may well be that these two will explore a romance at some point relatively soon.

What do General Hospital fans have to say about this idea? It looks like people are intrigued by the possibilities. In fact, there is already buzz across Twitter about a nickname for the couple.

I think Jax likes Nina #GH — NEACOW???? (@neacow) May 17, 2019

It looks like they're setting up @IngoRademacher up for a big run as Jax. That's tremendous. #GH — Colin Moore (@cmcabo97) May 17, 2019

Fine I'll do it so we can all get on the same page. What should Nina and Jax's squish name be? #gh — Jenn M (@Adelheide1121) May 17, 2019

Granted, there is one issue here. Stafford is leaving General Hospital soon and she is headed back to The Young and the Restless. As The Inquisitr has previously detailed, soap veteran Cynthia Watros will take over as Nina and she is expected to begin filming her scenes in early June. That timing means that she will start appearing in episodes in early July.

Watros taking over doesn’t mean that this Jax and Nina romance can’t blossom at some point soon. However, it does put a bit of a damper on the electric chemistry and adorable moments that General Hospital viewers got to watch between the two characters during Friday’s show.

Bet maybe possibly setting up a Nina Jax pairing down the road are cute scenes though what we call them #Nax #nursesball2019 #GH — Laura fischer???????????? (@LauraFicher) May 17, 2019

There was more chemistry in that 2 minute Jax/Nina scene then there has been with Nina and Valentine ever. #GH — Toniann D. (@xotonironixo) May 17, 2019

Viewers would like to see Stafford’s version of Nina learn about Valentin and Sasha’s deception, as well as learn that Willow is her true biological daughter if this storyline heads where fans expect. There may be some additional flirtatious moments between Jax and Nina coming over the next few weeks too, but it looks like this casting change will happen with a lot of loose ends hanging in regard to Nina’s life.

Fans have been skeptical of the need to recast Nina at all, but it may be that a fresh romance with Jax could change everybody’s minds. The chemistry was definitely there between Stafford and Rademacher in just those few moments that the two characters interacted. However, many seem willing to bet that the sparks will still fly when Watros takes over in a few weeks.

I will always love Nina and Valentin no matter what, but I am interested in seeing where this potential Jax and Nina pairing will go☺♥️???? #GH — Erica (@scarletrose1227) May 17, 2019

I see you trying to set up Jax and Nina. Stop. #CarJax #GH — Rachel (@jsms99) May 17, 2019

General Hospital fans have also buzzed about the idea of putting Jax with Ava, as that would make Carly’s head explode. There are definitely multiple directions Jax’s upcoming storyline could go, and fans will be anxious to see what comes next. Not everybody likes the idea of Jax and Nina together, but for now, viewers will have to hang tight and wait to see what spoilers reveal about where this is going.