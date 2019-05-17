WWE Rumors: Big Title Match Now Planned For Brock Lesnar At ‘Super ShowDown’ In Saudi Arabia

Fans in Saudi Arabia appear to have a huge rematch lined up for them next month.

The next big WWE event in Saudi Arabia is scheduled for June 7, 2019, and it will be the Super ShowDown. There have already been three big matches announced for the card, but a number of other “appearing superstars” have been revealed and one of them is Brock Lesnar. Fans have been wondering who the “Beast Incarnate” would be facing and finally, it seems as if his (un)lucky opponent has been revealed.

The Inquisitr revealed that WWE Super ShowDown is going to feature a huge match between The Undertaker and Goldberg as it will be the first time the two have ever faced off. Randy Orton vs. Triple H and a 50-man battle royal have also been announced, but fans have been waiting for more matches to be confirmed.

While WWE is likely waiting to get past this weekend’s Money In The Bank pay-per-view before revealing more about Super ShowDown, rumors are circulating about another big match. WWE already confirmed that Lesnar would be on the show, but his opponent has been kept on the down-low.

As is usually the case with social media and leaks, the match for Lesnar in Saudi Arabia seems to have slipped out and it will be a rematch. Yes, WrestleVotes is reporting that Lesnar will have a shot at regaining the WWE Universal Championship when he takes on Seth Rollins.

The plan for the Universal Title match in Saudi Arabia is Seth Rollins vs Brock Lesnar. — WrestleVotes (@WrestleVotes) May 17, 2019

At WrestleMania 35, Seth Rollins defied the odds by slaying the beast and capturing the WWE Universal Title. It actually was the very first match on the card and set the tone for a truly exciting pay-per-view.

Ever since losing the title, Brock Lesnar has not been seen anywhere. He has not appeared on Monday Night Raw or SmackDown Live or any WWE television at all. He’s not been at any WWE Live Events or done anything at all for the company. Some fans thought he was done with WWE and that he was going back to UFC, but that doesn’t seem to be the case.

UFC president Dana White recently spoke out and said that Lesnar was retired from his company and wouldn’t be fighting there anymore.

It really is hard to tell just how much Brock Lesnar will be seen or used in WWE after he has a match. His schedule is so incredibly limited and The Inquisitr reported that he’s not even scheduled for any dates after Super ShowDown. Lesnar’s rematch with Seth Rollins should be a good match, but it’s hard to think that WWE would already put the title back on him.

Of course, until the match is confirmed by the promotion, it still isn’t set in stone.