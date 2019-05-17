Khloe Kardashian Reportedly ‘Happy’ For Lamar Odom After He Publishes Tell-All Book

Khloe Kardashian is said to be happy for her former husband, Lamar Odom, as he strives to get his life back on track following years of substance abuse and addiction issues.

According to Hollywood Life, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star is proud of the former NBA star for getting sober as his new memoir, Darkness to Light, is released.

“Khloe is happy for Lamar and wishes him all the success in the world with his new book,” an insider told the outlet.

“It’s hard for Khloe not to feel it’s somewhat bittersweet because, of course, she would have loved to have not gone through some of the struggles,” the source continued.

“At the same time, Khloe isn’t sure if Lamar would have learned the same lessons and come out on top if those things wouldn’t have happened. Khloe is so proud of how far he has come and how much he has changed these past few years, especially for the sake of his children,” the source added.

The source goes on to say that Kardashian loved Odom very much, and it hurts her to think about their time together. Khloe was reportedly “madly” in love with Lamar, and it tore her up when he nearly died after a shocking drug overdose back in 2016.

Now, Kardashian is allegedly worried that Odom could be dishing details about their marriage, as well as her family, in order to sell books. The source claims that Khloe’s been burned by Lamar in the past, and wants to ensure that he’s not looking to hurt her again.

In addition, the reality star is reportedly considering rekindling a friendship with her former husband. Khloe and Lamar used to be very close, and Odom also had close friendships with her family members, especially her brother, Rob.

While the source says that Kardashian is not ready at this time, she may eventually want to bury the hatchet with Odom and is open to being his friend again in the future.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Lamar’s memoir reveals that he has a lot of regrets when it comes to his marriage with Khloe, and admits that he cheated on her during their relationship, as well as hid a serious cocaine addiction from his wife.

Fans can hear more about Khloe Kardashian and Lamar Odom’s relationship by reading Darkness to Light, or by following the former couple on their social media accounts.