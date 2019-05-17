Friday’s ‘Days Of Our Lives’ Spoilers: JJ & Haley Go On The Run

Days of Our Lives spoilers for Friday, May 17, reveal that there will be plenty of drama to last the weekend.

According to a recent report by Soap Hub, Days of Our Lives viewers will watch as JJ Deveraux (Casey Moss) and Haley Chen (Thia Megia) will make a stunning decision to go on the run.

As many fans already know, Haley has been in danger of being deported ever since JJ’s father, Jack Deveraux (Matthew Ashford), spilled the beans about Haley being undocumented. Jack is using Haley’s immigration status to boost his campaign as mayor of Salem.

Haley tried to avoid being deported by staging a fake wedding to Tripp Dalton (Lucas Adams). However, his girlfriend, Claire Brady (Olivia Rose Keegan), plotted to break up the relationship, leaking recordings to Eve and Jack to share.

Now Haley has been ordered to return to China, where she hasn’t been since she was a young child. Instead of allowing Haley to be whisked off to a foreign land, JJ will take her away and the pair will go on the run in order to avoid ICE.

Meanwhile, Xander Cook (Paul Telfer) will make a move on Sarah Horton (Lindsey Godfrey). The pair have a bit of a rocky past, as they previously had a steamy hook up with one another.

Days of Our Lives fans will watch on Friday as Xander tests the waters with Sarah. However, he’ll likely be rejected as Sarah is going through a tough time at the moment.

She’s currently in love with Eric Brady (Greg Vaughan), but since his long lost love has come back to town she has stepped away from the relationship.

In addition, Sarah is currently engaged to Eric’s brother, Rex Brady (Kyle Lowder), and she’s been trying to hide her feelings for Eric from him.

In the latest #DAYS, Nicole lashes out at Chloe over Holly’s kidnapping.https://t.co/ZsCmioRrzb pic.twitter.com/J7Gqmmqhjz — Days of our Lives (@nbcdays) May 1, 2019

In addition, Nicole Walker (Arianne Zucker) will come face to face with Chloe Lane (Nadia Bjorlin). Nicole will rip into Chloe over her daughter Holly’s death. Nicole blames Chloe for her part in losing Holly, and she’s been making the rounds blaming others for her loss.

Nicole has lashed out at Sarah, Eric, Chloe, and others following Holly’s death. However, Nicole has praised Brady for being the only person who tried to speak up for little Holly in her absence.

Fans can see more of the drama in Salem by watching Days of Our Lives weekday afternoons on NBC.