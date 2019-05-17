‘Teen Mom 2’ Star Says She ‘Can’t Wait’ To Have Another Baby

Teen Mom 2 star Briana DeJesus is the mother to two children, but she may not be done adding to her family just yet. On Thursday night, Briana took to Twitter and revealed that she “can’t wait” to have another baby.

Briana took to Twitter and revealed that her youngest daughter is about to be in her “terrible twos” then she reminisced about her oldest daughter and how she was a great baby. That is when she revealed she wouldn’t mind having another baby.

“Love my kids to death and I can’t wait to have another one. I feel like one more will complete the pact.”

Briana is in a relationship with a man named John. Although the relationship is a long-distance one (Briana lives in Florida while John lives in New York), the two have enjoyed spending time together and he has even appeared on the most recent season of Teen Mom 2. However, Briana has been open about the fact that she and John are taking things slow.

She also opened up about her relationship on Twitter and revealed that she and John will soon be celebrating their one-year-anniversary together when asked if the two were still together.

“Yes we are lol I decided to keep my relationship as private as possible but we make a full year next week and we are going on vacation to D.R”

Keeping things private isn’t easy when you are on a reality show about your life, but Briana seems to be doing a good job at keeping her relationship relatively private.

Briana DeJesus was added to the cast of Teen Mom 2 as a fifth cast member in 2017. At the time, she had started a relationship with Javi Marroquin who happened to be the ex-husband of Kailyn Lowry who also appears on Teen Mom 2. The relationship brought plenty of drama to the show and between Kailyn and Briana. In fact, the Teen Mom 2 reunion included a little too much drama as an on-stage fight broke out between the DeJesus family and Kailyn.

Season 9 of Teen Mom 2 recently came to a close, but the reunion special will be airing Monday night on MTV. Briana, along with the rest of the cast, has also been filming for Season 9B. While it is unclear when the new season of Teen Mom 2 will air, it was recently announced that Teen Mom OG will premiere on the network on June 10.