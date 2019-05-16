Kim Kardashian Shares Adorable Wedding Photo With Kanye West To Celebrate Upcoming Anniversary

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West are going on five years strong in their marriage. To celebrate their upcoming wedding anniversary on May 24, the KKW Beauty founder shared a photo on Instagram from the couple’s ceremony back in 2014. Kardashian couldn’t help but show off her beautiful wedding gown as she gushed about her family.

The photo on Kardashian’s Instagram feed on Thursday showed her posing beside West, who wore a traditional black tuxedo, on a bridge overlooking the city below. The reality star stared at the camera in her stunning Givenchy fit-and-flare dress designed by Riccardo Tisci, which featured a white lace design with sheer lace long sleeves and two cutouts at the waist. Kardashian’s matching veil featured lace detailing and fell down to her feet as it billowed in the wind beside her. West leaned over in the shot and pecked his wife on the cheek sweetly.

“5 years and 4 kids ✨ life couldn’t be better!” Kardashian wrote in the caption.

The photo garnered over 1 million likes. In the comments, fans congratulated the couple on how far they’ve come.

“Such a beautiful wedding and a wonderful life ❤️ Happy anniversary,” one user said.

“You deserve it all,” another wrote.

Kardashian and West welcomed their fourth child, a boy, via surrogate on May 10. They also share 5-year-old daughter North, 3-year-old son Saint, and 1-year-old daughter Chicago. The couple has not yet revealed the name of their newborn son.

In honor of the famous couple’s fifth anniversary, Kardashian is launching a wedding-themed collection under her beauty brand KKW Beauty on May 24, according to People. The collection features never-before-seen photos from Kardashian and West’s wedding day, including the image she shared on Thursday. The Mrs. West collection will reportedly feature an eyeshadow palette, a lipstick, a lip liner, gloss, a highlighter, and a blush for $100.

In a post on Tuesday, Kim explained why she chose to create the Mrs. West collection, which is inspired by her actual wedding day look.

“I love the idea that the memories from one of the happiest days of my life are celebrated in this collection,” she wrote.

The couple’s big day in 2014 took place in Florence, Italy, surrounded by 200 family members and friends, Entertainment Weekly reported at the time. Kardashian and West wed at the historic Forte di Belvedere, which was built in the 16th century to protect Florence. The ceremony was very private, as guests were asked to hand over their cell phones before it began and no outsiders were allowed in.