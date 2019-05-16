Spoilers For ‘The Young And The Restless’: Mia Learns Which Rosales Brother Fathered Her Baby

New The Young and the Restless spoilers reveal that Mia finds out whether it’s Rey or Arturo that is the father of her baby, and she makes plans to move forward after learning the life-changing news.

The Rosales family is getting quite a shakeup on Y&R in the coming weeks. The Inquisitr revealed that soap veteran Eva LaRue will join the cast — with an air date of June 26 — as Rey (Jordi Vilasuso), Arturo (Jason Canela), and Lola’s (Sasha Calle) mother, Celeste Rosales. However, it looks like Arturo plans to leave for Miami, with Mia in tow, before his mother arrives on the scene.

Y&R head writer Josh Griffith recently discussed the storyline with Soap Opera Digest. According to the scribe, Arturo is the father of Mia’s baby, and they realize that they cannot continue in Genoa City with all the difficulties they’ve experienced there.

According to Griffith, “Arturo and Mia are kindred spirits who have always shared a special attraction. They decide that their only chance for a fresh start is to return home to Miami and leave their troubles behind.”

Of course, Lola wants to play peacemaker — and ensure that her brothers bury the hatchet — before Arturo and Mia split. It may be difficult, though, because Arturo and Mia slept together while she was married to Rey, multiple times. In fact, at times it seemed that Mia only married Rey to get into Arturo’s head. That type of betrayal is going to take some time and effort to overcome. Of course, the space between Genoa City and Miami is great, so distance could also help Rey get to the point of forgiveness.

Mia to Rey: "It's time to start being honest with each other, about everything!"#YR pic.twitter.com/V2IbN9pnss — KingMinos777 (@KingMinos777) May 16, 2019

“Lola thinks that Rey and Arturo need to put their past behind them, so Arturo’s baby is born into a loving and peaceful family. Her brothers’ issues far exceed their time in Genoa City, so she worries they won’t be able to forgive and forget,” said Griffith.

No matter what Rey decides to do in the end about his cheating wife and brother, their family will undoubtedly change. However, continuing to hold a grudge could hurt Rey as much — or more — than it hurts the rest of the family. With Celeste showing up in Genoa City in the next few weeks, things are bound to get even wilder for the group. With Mia and Arturo in Miami, neither Rey nor Lola will have the opportunity to be a hands-on aunt and uncle during the baby’s early days.

Unless, perhaps, Rey and Lola travel to Miami in order to spend time with Mia and Arturo for a while, after the baby arrives later this year.