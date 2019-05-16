Prince Harry Reportedly Did Not Propose To Meghan Markle The Way He Really Wanted To

Just days short of celebrating one year of marriage, it was revealed by a royal documentary that Prince Harry reportedly did not propose marriage to Meghan Markle in the way or the place he really wanted to.
The couple, who were wed on May 19, 2018, famously noted during their engagement interview that they were at home in Nottingham Cottage in England “roasting a chicken” for their meal when Harry suddenly popped the question to a stunned Markle.
The former Suits star said the proposal was “natural” and completely unexpected, stating that she didn’t allow the prince to finish his words of love toward her before remarking “can I say yes now?”
Express reported that according to a British documentary titled Meghan Markle: Movies, Marriage, and Motherhood, the prince wanted to propose to Markle someplace that had special meaning for them both – the place they fell in love, Botswana.
Royal correspondent Katie Nicholl claimed in the documentary that the Duke of Sussex planned on popping the question while the couple was on vacation there but did not. It was during that trip that the couple realized they had deep-rooted feelings for one another, with Prince Harry noting during their engagement interview that he managed to persuade Markle to join him on the trip, and the couple camped out with each other under the stars.
View this post on Instagram
Today is #earthday – an opportunity to learn about, celebrate and continue to safeguard our planet, our home. The above, Their Royal Highnesses in Rotorua, New Zealand. Of the 170 different species originally planted in the early 1900’s, only a handful of species, including these majestic Redwoods, remain today. Next, we invite you to scroll through a series of 8 photos taken by The Duke of Sussex©️DOS sharing his environmental POV including: Africa’s Unicorn, the rhino. These magnificent animals have survived ice ages and giant crocodiles, amongst other things! They have adapted to earth’s changing climate continually for over 30 million years. Yet here we are in 2019 where their biggest threat is us. A critical ecosystem, Botswana’s Okavango Delta sustains millions of people and an abundance of wildlife. Huge bush fires, predominantly started by humans, are altering the entire river system; the ash kills the fish as the flood comes in and the trees that don’t burn become next year’s kindling. Desert lions are critically endangered due partly to human wildlife conflict, habitat encroachment and climate change. 96% of mammals on our ???? are either livestock or humans, meaning only 4% remaining are wild animals. Orca and Humpback whale populations are recovering in Norway thanks to the protection of their fisheries. Proof that fishing sustainably can benefit us all. Roughly 3/4 of Guyana is forested, its forests are highly diverse with 1,263 known species of wildlife and 6,409 species of plants. Many countries continue to try and deforest there for the global demand for timber. We all now know the damage plastics are causing to our oceans. Micro plastics are also ending up in our food source, creating not just environmental problems for our planet but medical problems for ourselves too. When a fenced area passes its carrying capacity for elephants, they start to encroach into farmland causing havoc for communities. Here @AfricanParksNetwork relocated 500 Elephants to another park within Malawi to reduce the pressure on human wildlife conflict and create more dispersed tourism. Every one of us can make a difference, not just today but every day. #earthday
The center diamond in Markle’s stunning engagement ring was sourced from Botswana while the two side diamonds are from the estate of his late mother, Princess Diana.
Town & Country Magazine reported that the prince fell in love with the country of Africa soon after the death of Princess Diana when he, his brother Prince William, and their father Prince Charles went on a safari so the boys could recover from the tragedy away from the public eye.
View this post on Instagram
Today The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are delighted to share their first public moment as a family. They are so incredibly grateful for the warm wishes and support they’ve received from everyone around the world, since welcoming their son two days ago. Photo cred: Chris Allerton ©️SussexRoyal
The magazine noted that the country has now become an “obsession,” and prior to his marriage to Markle, the prince set aside four to six weeks every summer to visit the area.
Perhaps the place he enjoys most in Africa is the place he shared with Markle, Botswana, of which he told Town & Country in an interview that he gets “more excited about seeing two birds fighting than the Big Five…”
“I feel rooted in Africa and everything about it.”
View this post on Instagram
Paying tribute to all mothers today – past, present, mothers-to-be, and those lost but forever remembered. We honor and celebrate each and every one of you. Today is Mother’s Day in the United States, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, South Africa, Kenya, Japan, and several countries across Europe. This is the first Mother’s Day for The Duchess of Sussex. Quote from “lands” by @nayyirah.waheed: my mother was my first country; the first place i ever lived. Photo © SussexRoyal
Now that the couple are the parents of a son, Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor, in the future it is likely they would visit the place that Prince Harry calls his “favorite on earth” and the land that he and Markle fell in love together.