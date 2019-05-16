‘Game Of Thrones’ Fan Petition Gets Over 450,000 Signatures In Hopes That Season 8 Will Be Remade

They've pinned their blame on show creators D.B. Weiss and David Benioff.

It’s safe to say that there are lots of Game Of Thrones fans who aren’t pleased with the show’s final season. A petition on Change.org demanding that the season be remade now has over 450,000 signatures and that number seems to be going up with every second. These disgruntled fans have targeted showrunners, D.B. Weiss and David Benioff, as the source of their ire.

“David Benioff and D.B. Weiss have proven themselves to be woefully incompetent writers when they have no source material (i.e. the books) to fall back on,” the call to action reads. “This series deserves a final season that makes sense.”

The petition has inspired some criticism, as some people have taken issue with fans demanding that creators make art that must satisfy them.

“This strain of thought — I am owed something by the art I consume — has always been present in many fandoms, but this decade, it’s curdled ever further into “If I don’t get what I’m owed, I will force artists to bend to my will,” wrote Todd VanDerWerff, a critic at Vox on Twitter. “In harmless ways and harmful ones.”

But others have maintained that the point of the petition is for fans to voice their displeasure with the season.

“God! We’re not stupid!” one fan wrote on Twitter. “We know the petition won’t do a damn thing! But it’s a way of publicly showing our dissatisfaction and I think that is allowed!”

The upswell of negative reactions to last week’s episode, “The Bells,” isn’t just being felt on Change.org, it’s also being expressed by critics on sites like Rotten Tomatoes and IMDB.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, the episode’s Rotten Tomato score is the lowest ever and it barely earned a passing grade on IMDB.

Much of the criticism centers around the about-face turn that a central character has made. Daenerys Targaryen, the Mother Of Dragons and Breaker Of Chains turned into a dragon riding force of genocidal destruction, burning innocents and the very city that she plans to rule. On social media, others complained that the entire episode contained plotholes, poor characterization, and pacing that’s too rushed.

what did this episode accomplish?

⚪️ giving cersei a death scene worthy of her character

⚪️ a great buildup to cleganebowl

⚪️ developing daenerys’s descent to madness well enough to make it believable

???? destroying every prophecy, plot development, and character arc on the show — deadnerys (@sansasrark) May 13, 2019

I remember telling my friends who aren’t #GameOfThrones fans how satisfying it was to have such a rich, complex show which allowed for interesting fan theories and investment that paid off. pic.twitter.com/ROC6RNQttg — Jenna Guillaume (@JennaGuillaume) May 13, 2019

Had the show always been this awful, it wouldn't matter. But they sold us a Rolls Royce, and delivered a Pinto.

Since Season 5, I've been told I was being too hard on the show. Now I get asked where it went wrong and why. — Heather Hughson (@HNHughson) May 14, 2019

The actors on the show have also expressed their displeasure with the season as well. Kit Harington told Pop Buzz that he’d describe the series finale as “disappointing.” In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, Conleth Hill said that the last couple of season had been frustrating for him because he felt that his character, Varys, had been sidelined.

It remains to be seen how the show will bring any or all of the narrative threads that it has spun together. But the fans who signed the petition don’t seem too convinced that its creators will stick the landing.