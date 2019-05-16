Khloe Kardashian Opens Up About Tristan Thompson Split In New Interview

Khloe Kardashian is finally opening up about her split with baby daddy Tristan Thompson and what her mindset is as she co-parents with her ex.

According to The Daily Mail, Khloe Kardashian appeared on Laura Wasser’s podcast, Divorce Sucks!, this week and dished on her breakup with the NBA player.

Although Khloe and Tristan aren’t divorced, they do share a daughter, True, and it seems that things have been a bit tough on the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star since their split.

Khloe told Laura that since her breakup with Tristan was only a few months ago, the emotions are still very raw. However, because True is only 13-months-old, that means she doesn’t really understand what’s happening between her parents.

“She feels energy and I’m a big believer in that so I do everything in my power to not put any sort of heavy energy around her,” Kardashian stated.

“I know her dad is a great person and I know how much he loves her and cares about her so I want him to be there and it was civilized and we did it,” Khloe added.

Khloe also went on to talk about the big party that she threw to celebrate True’s big birthday.

“The party was really for me, I wanted a happy, heavenly place but I know she’s gonna wanna look back at all of her happy childhood memories like we all do,” the reality star revealed.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Tristan Thompson seems to feel the same way about Khloe Kardashian. Sources tell Hollywood Life that Tristan sent Khloe a card and a gift for Mother’s Day last weekend.

An insider revealed that Khloe very much appreciated the gesture, but that it didn’t make her want to see Tristan or spend any time with him on her special day. Instead, Kardashian was said to have celebrated the holiday with her sisters, her mother, Kris Jenner, and her grandmother, MJ.

Khloe posted a sweet Instagram photo of herself with True for Mother’s Day. Meanwhile, Tristan gave his own mother, Andrea, a shoutout on social media.

The basketball player thanked his mom for loving him and being willing to sacrifice everything for the sake of her children.

Fans can see more of Khloe Kardashian’s life and her split with Tristan Thompson by watching Season 16 of Keeping Up with the Kardashians, which airs Sunday nights at 9 p.m. on the E! network.