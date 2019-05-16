Kaley Cuoco Tears Up In New Behind-The-Scenes Video Of ‘Big Bang Theory’

The series finale of The Big Bang Theory is airing this Thursday, May 16, and it is an emotional moment not only for fans but also for the cast of the beloved TV show.

The actors of the successful series, which has had an impressive 12-year run, have been posting lots of behind-the-scenes content on social media the past few weeks as they prepared to wrap up the show that catapulted them to fame in the last decade. Those posts have often been emotionally-charged and filled with tears, both of joy and sadness to see this phase of their lives come to an end.

Kaley Cuoco, who plays Penny on the show, took to Instagram on Wednesday to share a short video of her and co-star Johnny Galecki as they promoted Unraveling The Mystery: A Big Bang Farewell, a special that will air after TBBT’s season finale, as per CBS News.

In the clip, Kaley’s voice cracks and she starts tearing up as she says, “… as we say goodbye to a place that has been our home for a long time.”

Her on-screen hubby then caresses her back as a way of showing support and empathy for a feeling that he also shares with regards to the longest-running, multi-camera comedy show in U.S. history.

Johnny, who plays Leonard on The Big Bang Theory, joins Kaley as they take viewers behind the scenes in the new special, which will air on CBS at 9:3o p.m. ET. All of the other main cast members, including Jim Parsons, Simon Helberg, Kunal Nayyar, Mayim Bialik, and Melissa Rauch, have also taken to social media the past few weeks to express their feelings about what is the end of an era for them, and for fans as well.

Posting a photo of the iconic apartment 4A door on Instagram, Jim Parsons, who has brought the hilarious Dr. Sheldon Cooper to life in the past 12 years, wrote in the caption, “It is hard to find the words to articulate what a profound experience this has been. But the words ‘love’ and ‘gratitude’ come to mind… so love and gratitude to all of you.”

However, it’s been reported that it was the 46-year-old’s decision to move on from the sitcom world that led to the show’s end. According to The Inquisitr, he said “there is no negative reason to stop doing Big Bang,” other than the notion that “it doesn’t feel like there is anything left on the table.”