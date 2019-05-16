‘Game Of Thrones’ Season 8: Bonus Scenes Filmed To Trick Fans Leads To New Theory About Cersei

Could Cersei still be alive and destined to meet up with Jon Snow in the Season 8 finale?

It is well known that HBO has been ever vigilant in their effort to avoid leaks regarding the final season of Game of Thrones. In fact, HBO ended up filming bonus scenes that they had no intention of airing in an effort to divert fans away from certain plot points in the final season. However, now fans are speculating whether or not one of those bonus scenes is actually fake.

SPOILER ALERT: This article discusses Episode 5, titled “The Bells,” of HBO’s Game of Thrones Season 8. Please proceed with caution if you have not yet viewed this episode and wish to avoid spoilers.

It has been revealed by HBO that some extra scenes were developed specifically in order to confuse what was really happening in the final season of Game of Thrones. As Fansided points out, one of these scenes involved the meeting of Jon Snow (Kit Harington) and Cersei Lannister (Lena Headey), at King’s Landing, which was filmed in Dubrovnik, Croatia.

During the filming of Season 8, images emerged of Jon at King’s Landing and were posted to Reddit. One image shows Jon standing on some stairs with the wind blowing his cloak. Another image shows Jon with two unknown men in black. However, it was the final image of Jon and Cersei that proved to fans that a meeting between these characters would occur in Season 8 of Game of Thrones. As yet, this hasn’t happened and, thanks to the death of Cersei in the last episode, it isn’t likely to occur either, proving the scene to be one of the fake — or bonus — scenes filmed.

However, some fans suggest that this might be a decoy fake scene that actually turns out to be real.

The last episode of Game of Thrones showed Cersei and her brother, Jaime Lannister (Nikolaj Coster-Waldau), crushed to death as King’s Landing fell around them thanks to Daenerys Targaryen (Emilia Clarke) and her dragon, Drogon. While it looked pretty conclusive that Cersei died during this scene, since fans haven’t yet seen her crushed body, there is speculation that she might have somehow survived the horrific event. And, if this is the case, then there might still be time for her to meet up with Jon Snow in the Season 8 finale of Game of Thrones, according to Games Radar.

Of course, as per usual with any Game of Thrones fan theory, viewers will just have to tune into to find out if it is true or not.

Season 8 of Game of Thrones returns to HBO with Episode 6, the series finale, on Sunday, May 19, at 9 p.m. ET.